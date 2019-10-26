PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Liberty found success running the ball early against Rutgers to the tune of 100 yards on its first nine attempts. It appeared the recent ground turnaround was in full swing.
The Scarlet Knights’ defense bottled up the Liberty running backs at the line of scrimmage and held the Flames to 31 yards rushing on 18 attempts over the final three quarters. The inability to balance the run game with the pass allowed Rutgers to sack Flames quarterback Buckshot Calvert twice and bring pressure other times in a 44-34 victory Saturday at SHI Stadium.
“They did a good when we did run the ball [after the first quarter] of clogging it up,” Calvert said. “That just comes with a little bit of our game, the RPOs, so I think we tired to hit a little more of the RPO passes than hand the ball off.”
Joshua Mack and Frankie Hickson gashed the Rutgers defense for runs of 43, 16 and 18 yards and each scored a rushing touchdown in the opening 15 minutes. Mack, who had the 43-yard scamper, had 68 rushing yards on four attempts in the first quarter.
Mack and Hickson received the bulk of the carries over the final three quarters, and Mack was the only one to gain substantial yards. The redshirt junior had a 10-yard run in the third quarter, and then added an 11-yard run in the fourth that set up his 8-yard rushing score with 28 seconds remaining.
“Honestly, they kind of stuck with the same gameplan throughout the whole game. We had a beat on what coverages they were running,” Calvert said. “When we got down, we just tried to get them back lump sums, tried to string bigger plays down the field. That’s really it, honestly. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”
Injuries on defense add up
Senior linebacker Brandon Tillmon’s small fracture in his right foot relegated him to wearing a walking boot and remaining on the sidelines against the Scarlet Knights.
He wasn’t the only one who was banged up after Saturday’s game.
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi and cornerback Bejour Wilson both suffered injuries throughout the course of the contest, yet still returned to the game. Both were seen sporting walking boots as they left SHI Stadium.
Defensive ends Jessie Lemonier and Austin Lewis, rover Elijah Benton and free safety JaVon Scruggs were each shaken up at one point or another during the game, and each player either remained in the game or returned to action.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that are spilling it, and that’s what kills me right now,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “You’ve got guys like Bejour Wilson, you’ve got guys like Solomon that are playing hurt. We’re thin.”
Sibley’s debut
True freshman Treon Sibley made his collegiate debut on as a kickoff returner late in the second quarter.
He returned the kickoff 19 yards to mark his only appearance in the game.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze intends on redshirting Sibley to preserve his year of eligibility and can play him in up to three more games.
“We’ll monitor Sibley’s [participation] and we’ll be fair to him on that,” Freeze said. “We were trying to get somebody to give us a spark there in the kickoff return.”
Offsides?
Tight end Johnny Huntley appeared to recover an onside kick with 5:36 remaining that would have given the Flames the ball back after cutting the deficit to 41-27.
However, Lemonier was called offsides, the Kei’Trel Clark was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the ensuing onside kick attempt did not travel the necessary 10 yards.
So, was Lemonier offsides?
“I don’t believe I was offsides,” he said.
“The guy on the other side of the field threw the flag on Jessie, who was on our side,” Freeze said. “I’ll have to see the film. It didn’t appear that we had anybody offsides, but I’ll have to watch the film.”
Tidbits
Liberty junior wide receiver DJ Stubbs completed the second pass of his career on a 38-yard completion to Zac Foutz on the Flames’ initial drive. … Liberty scored on its first drive for the fifth time in eight games. … Conversely, Rutgers scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season. … NFL scouts representing the Bills, Jets, Eagles and Titans were in attendance and spent time on Liberty’s sideline before the game watching wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden. The senior caught five passes for 68 yards, including a highlight-reel 29-yard touchdown reception that he brought in with his left hand while his right arm was being held. … Kevin Shaa led the Flames in receiving yards with 89, highlighted by a 40-yard reception to open Liberty’s first second-quarter drive. … Lemonier had a game-high 11 tackles. Scruggs and Benton each had 10 stops.
