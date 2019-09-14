There was an excitement on campus when Hugh Freeze was hired as Liberty’s new football coach nine months ago. His offenses were known for producing eye-popping numbers and delivering highlight-reel plays on a consistent basis.
Those performances didn’t manifest themselves during the season’s first two weeks.
But boy did they come to life Saturday night against Buffalo.
Senior quarterback Buckshot Calvert threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden came up with a trio of ridiculous catches, and the Flames claimed their first victory under Freeze with a 35-17 triumph over the Bulls before an announced attendance of 14,584 at Williams Stadium.
Freeze coached from the sidelines for the first time this season and was set up on a podium behind the Flames bench to allow him to stand or sit while the game was in progress. He was relegated to a hospital bed for the opening game against Syracuse and reclined in a medical chair last weekend at Louisiana.
His presence on the sideline was a shot of energy for an offense that took flight, especially through the air, against the Bulls (1-2).
Calvert, who struggled through the season’s first two weeks, displayed his precision passing that was reminiscent of his electric first two seasons on campus. The senior threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing.
His favorite target, Gandy-Golden, hauled in eight catches for 174 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns.
The first came with 6:09 remaining in the first half when Gandy-Golden came back for the catch and then hurdled Buffalo cornerback Aapri Washington into the end zone to cap a 36-yard touchdown reception.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver delivered yet another incredible score when he accelerated by the defender, extended his hands for a catch down the left sideline, and then carried two defenders into the end zone for a 55-yard score that gave the Flames (1-2) a 35-10 lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Bulls methodically took time off the clock in the first half, but failed to capitalize on those time-consuming drives thanks to Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier getting into the backfield.
The senior had eight tackles and a career-high three sacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.