The Liberty men’s basketball team plays Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida, for the first time since Feb. 23, 2019.
The six players who were on that team don’t need a refresher course on how the game unfolded against North Florida at UNF Arena 11 months ago.
North Florida erased a 13-point deficit in the final eight minutes and held on for a five-point victory that knocked the Flames out of sole possession of first place in the ASUN Conference standings.
Supremacy in the conference standings is again on the line for the Flames, who can seize full control with a victory. Liberty enters the 7 p.m. matchup with an unblemished record in ASUN play and is one game ahead of the Ospreys in the loss column nearing the conclusion of the first half of the conference season.
Liberty has not lost in conference play since the setback to the Ospreys last February.
“I don’t think we’ll have to remind them at all. I think our guys are very aware of the quality opponent that we’re going to face,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said earlier this week. “We try and really focus on ourselves and try to find the best version of who we are. We anticipate an electric environment, a game which adversity will strike, and hopefully our maturity and our commitment to our execution will be at the level it will need to be to win the game.”
The Flames led 60-47 with a little more than eight minutes remaining in last season’s matchup; that’s when the Ospreys struck by unleashing an 18-2 run spanning 5 minutes, 11 seconds to take a three-point lead and hold on for a 75-70 triumph.
Liberty failed to maintain its high level of execution on the offensive end, and UNF steadily ate into the deficit until it had full control of the game’s momentum.
The Flames have twice in conference play this season needed to regain control of momentum — after owning substantial leads in home contests against North Alabama and Lipscomb — and both times Liberty delivered defensively to get back into a scoring rhythm and win.
“We’re in new territory. We’re having a good season,” McKay said after the victory over the Bisons. “... Everybody wants to win the game against us. I think that’s a credit to our guys and how far we’ve grown, but we also are well aware we’ve got room to improve.”
The seven-point triumph over Lipscomb marked the Flames’ fourth game this season decided by single digits. Liberty is now 4-0 in those games against Radford, Navy, Vanderbilt and Lipscomb.
“We want to be victorious. When you get into postseason — if we’re fortunate enough to be a part of it — having been there before, I know that these are the games that you can refer back to because they’ve been deposited in your bank of the importance or the urgency of execution,” McKay said. “When it gets tough in high-level games or in hotly contested games, you’ve got to have a spirit of execution.”
While the Flames (19-1, 5-0 ASUN) have cruised so far in conference play, the Ospreys (11-9, 4-1) steadily have gotten better after a grueling nonconference slate, which included road games against Florida, Iowa, Creighton, Florida State, Syracuse and Dayton.
North Florida has relied on its 3-point shooting throughout the campaign. The Ospreys lead the nation in 3-pointers made (240), attempted (632) and per-game average (12), and they rank 24th in 3-point field goal percentage (38.0).
UNF set an NCAA record by attempting 83.6% of its field goals from 3-point range (46 of 55) against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone.
“It’s an unconventional style, but they present matchup problems because they have five really good starters, and their bench is giving them great minutes this year,” McKay said of UNF.
UNF guard Garrett Sams recently picked up an ASUN player of the week honor after scoring 24 points in a road win at Jacksonville. Forward Wajid Aminu is the reigning conference defensive player of the year and leads the ASUN in blocked shots in conference play. And point guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa is on pace to lead the league in assists per game for the third straight season.
Those three, along with guard JT Escobar, are seniors in a starting lineup loaded with experience. Carter Hendricksen is a sophomore from Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky, the same high school that produced Liberty freshman Kyle Rode.
“I think North Florida is as good as any team in the league and any team that’s been on our schedule,” McKay said.
