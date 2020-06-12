Liberty University athletic officials on Friday said they were “confident” in their plan to continue welcoming student-athletes back on campus and beginning summer residential classes Monday.
Athletic Director Ian McCaw said in an email to The News & Advance that no current student-athlete on campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and stringent plans are in place in case there is a positive test.
“We will follow protocols that have been established by campus authorities, the district health department and Virginia Department of Health,” he added.
The NCAA announced May 22 that athletes in all sports can resume voluntary summer activities beginning June 1. Liberty began welcoming back students that day and will have full rosters for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball on campus by Monday.
Freshman check-in for those three sports will take place Saturday.
“Our athletics department COVID task force has worked diligently with university leadership, the local health district and Virginia Department of Health with the goal of serving the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” McCaw said. “We are confident in our plan and excited to welcome back our student-athletes.”
Athletes for other teams will gradually be brought back to campus in accordance with the guidelines detailed by LU, the local and state departments of health, the ASUN Conference and the NCAA.
The VDH earlier Friday released new guidelines that lifted the required 14-day self-isolation period for athletes returning from outside of Virginia. Liberty is having its returning athletes self-monitor their health when they arrive on campus.
When the voluntary summer workouts began June 1, athletes who remained in Virginia or showed no symptoms of the coronavirus following a 14-day self-isolation period were allowed access to the weight room facilities throughout campus.
Liberty listed detailed steps it is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:
• The sports medicine staff will continue daily screening practices with student-athletes who want to use the weight room facilities.
• Common areas, like locker rooms and player lounges, will remain closed.
• High traffic areas in the athletic facilities will be disinfected on a frequent basis.
• Equipment sharing in the weight room is prohibited, and each piece of equipment used will be properly cleaned and sanitized in between use.
• Strength and conditioning staff members who are permitted to supervise voluntary workouts with student-athletes will adhere to the Phase Two guidelines: limited group size, 10 feet of social distancing, no sharing of equipment and increased disinfectant procedures.
• Workouts will be designed to safely acclimate the athletes back to physical activity.
Liberty announced June 2 it is developing plans to fully open for the upcoming fall semester with in-person instruction for on-campus students.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced new guidance for colleges on Thursday and unveiled steps the institutions of higher education must take in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students return to campus.
The guidelines require colleges to submit plans for in-person instruction and reopening to the State Council of Higher of Education for Virginia by July 6. The agency, which oversees colleges in the state, will review the plans and make sure they have the required parts.
Liberty is set to begin its first set of summer residential classes Monday. The athletic department said it will use a hybrid of in-person and virtual online classes for new and returning student-athletes.
