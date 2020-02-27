In Kennesaw, Georgia, Antonio Spencer converted on an alley-oop dunk to open the second half for Kennesaw State, and the thunderous slam cut Liberty’s lead to four points.
The Flames’ defense soon took over, and the offense wasn’t far behind.
Liberty used a game-changing run spanning nearly seven minutes in the early stages of the second half and pulled away for a 76-52 victory Thursday night over Kennesaw State at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Flames (27-3, 13-3 ASUN Conference) secured a share of the regular-season title and claimed the No. 1 seed for next week’s conference tournament.
North Florida (19-11) finished the regular season with a 13-3 mark in conference play following an 85-72 victory at Stetson. Liberty, with a half-game lead, can lock up the program’s first outright conference regular-season title with a win Saturday at Lipscomb.
“I think we were a little more intentional — well, a lot more intentional — in the second half defensively,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “ … The second half I thought we were much better and much more purposeful.”
Liberty responded to Spencer’s dunk by unleashing a 19-2 run spanning nearly seven minutes to take a 53-33 lead on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz’s three-point play with 12:30 remaining.
The Flames’ lead never dipped below 18 points for the remainder of the game.
They shot 16 of 24 from the field and dished out 10 assists in the second half.
Kennesaw State (1-27, 0-15) shot 9 of 26 from the field and 1 of 13 from 3 in the second half, miserable numbers for the Owls after they shot 50% from the field in the first half and closed by making their final five shots to trail 35-29.
“I thought they played hard [in the first half],” McKay said of KSU, “and I thought we did a better job of executing in the second half.”
Liberty redshirt senior Caleb Homesley led the offensive charge with 26 points. He shot 10 of 16 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
Homesley has scored at least 20 points in five of his past six games. He is averaging 21.75 points in the Flames’ eight-game winning streak.
“I think Caleb’s a special player. I know everyone sees his numbers and talks about it more, but Caleb’s been pretty consistent all year of impacting winning,” McKay said. “He’s scoring a little bit more now because other guys have to be paid attention to as well. He’s also really confident and that helps our cause.”
Scottie James finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Elijah Cuffee and Pacheco-Ortiz each scored eight points. The two combined for six rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.
Kyle Rode added seven points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench.
The Flames’ big second half allowed the starters to get much-needed rest heading into Saturday’s finale at Lipscomb.
Only two starters played more than 30 minutes Thursday, a key number for Liberty if it advances to the ASUN tournament championship game.
That would mean five games in 11 days.
“We’re going to have a lot of games coming up if we win, so the more rest we can get them the better,” McKay said. “That being said, we don’t want to take anything for granted. We want to win the game, and winning the game necessitates us having a connected group on the court and that’s a group that’s logged a lot of minutes. They’ve been fairly well connected the entire season, so hopefully we can keep getting better and excited about our progress.”
Bryson Lockley scored 15 points and Spencer added 10 points for the Owls.
