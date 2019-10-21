Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile announced redshirt freshman Johnny Langan will start Saturday’s game against Liberty, but left open the possibility of giving true freshman Cole Snyder some game reps for only the second time this season.
Snyder is expected to receive snaps in practice to see how he performs with the offense, and that presents a problem for the Liberty coaching staff since Snyder’s only appearance was for one snap against Maryland on Oct. 5.
He did not attempt a pass or run the ball in that outing.
“This morning we pulled all of his high school stuff and watched it just to have some familiarity because he hasn’t taken a snap this year. It’s hard to prepare for,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of the possibility of seeing Snyder on the field. “Offensively in high school, they didn’t run exactly what they’re running this year. It’s hard to say how they’ll use him if that’s the decision they go with.”
Langan has appeared in six games this season with starts in the last three. He has completed 28 of 55 passes for 220 yards, zero touchdowns and five interceptions.
In the past two weeks against No. 17 Minnesota and Indiana, he has thrown for 49 yards and three interceptions on 14 of 32 passing.
Forty-eight of those yards came against the Gophers this past weekend.
“It just hasn’t been consistent in their offense,” Freeze said. “[Langan’s] stood in there, against Maryland in particular, and they were putting some pressure on him and he made some great throws. He has it in him.
“We’ll do everything we can to prepare for both.”
