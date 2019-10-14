Maine starting quarterback Chris Ferguson was knocked out in the first half of the Black Bears’ loss to Richmond over the weekend, and that is forcing the Liberty coaching staff to prepare for the possibility of facing one of two quarterbacks in Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest at Williams Stadium.
“We kind of now have to prepare for two different type quarterbacks in Ferguson and No. 12 [Joe Fagnano],” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “[Fagnano] came in and is more of a dual-threat type guy, so we’re a little uncertain what to do there.”
Ferguson suffered a sprained right foot in the second quarter against the Spiders, according to the Portland Press Herald, and Maine coach Nick Charlton said Monday on the CAA Football coaches teleconference that Ferguson is day-to-day and is getting an MRI early this week.
“I think we’ll have a good idea about Chris here hopefully soon,” Charlton said.
Ferguson, a junior, has thrown for 1,655 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions on 116-of-201 passing this season. He threw three touchdowns in the Black Bears’ Aug. 30 opener against Sacred Heart, but followed that up two weeks later with a four-interception performance against Towson and then threw two more picks Sept. 28 at Villanova.
Ferguson suffered the injury on a designed quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 during Maine’s first drive against Richmond. He stayed in the game until 9:04 remained in the second quarter, when Fagano, a true freshman, took over the reins of the offense.
The game action was the first significant snaps Fagnano has taken this season after he received mop-up duty in the Black Bears’ 42-14 victory over Sacred Heart.
“We’re making sure we do our due diligence with them,” Liberty redshirt senior linebacker Solomon Ajayi said.
Fagnano completed 10 of 16 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing 13 times for 55 yards against Richmond.
Ferguson accumulated minus-9 yards rushing through five-plus games.
“It doesn’t really impact us that much,” Liberty redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said. “[Fagnano] can run, but he’s not that far off from the starting quarterback. We’re just going to take it like we take any other game. … We’re going to plan accordingly.”
Fagnano’s touchdown pass went for 87 yards to Andre Miller to give Maine (2-4) a 17-14 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
However, the Spiders responded with a 10-second drive to retake the lead, and then came up with a game-sealing interception after the Black Bears reached the UR 10-yard line with 31 seconds remaining.
“We have conversations all the time about the things that they like and they want to do and want to make sure that we’re putting him in spots where he’s able to do that,” Charlton said of his top two quarterbacks. “We’ll have our gameplan that we’ll put in; of course Joe’s style is a little bit different than Chris’ and we’ll evaluate that.
“Overall, I really thought Joe did a really nice job last week and I thought he handled himself very, very well. Unfortunately the last drive we didn’t get it done, but in terms of a true freshman jumping in there, I was very, very impressed with him and the movement of the offense.”
Liberty had the luxury in game preparation during the first six weeks of knowing who was taking snaps for the opposition. Ferguson could play if the MRI results show no significant ligament damage, or Fagnano could get his first career start against a Liberty pass rush that ranks 43rd in the nation in sacks per game (2.5).
“It just makes us have to cover all our bases,” Ajayi said. “Some of us will look into the other quarterback; if he doesn’t have a lot of film, go back and see some of his high school film and see what he can do, just making sure we do our due diligence and just look at both quarterbacks and how [the Black Bears] like to play when either quarterback is in. We’ve just got to make sure we watch a lot of film on both quarterbacks on the play calling.”
NOTE: Liberty’s Oct. 26 game against Rutgers at HighPoint.com Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, is set for a noon kickoff and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. It will be the Flames’ first game this season to kick off in the afternoon.
