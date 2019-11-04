Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons has been forced this season to prepare for multiple quarterbacks several times. This week is no different.
BYU, which hosts Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, has three quarterbacks listed as the possible starter on the Cougars’ two-deep depth chart, which was released Monday.
Zach Wilson, who opened the season as the team’s starter, could potentially return after missing three games with an injury, and Jaren Hall is listed as day-to-day after suffering a concussion in last week’s victory at Utah State.
Baylor Romney, a distant relative of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is listed as the third possible starter for the Cougars (4-4).
“It seems like we’ve said that a lot this year about where we’re kind of uncertain about who we’re facing at quarterback,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “This is another one of those times.”
The Flames (6-3) were forced to prepare for multiple quarterbacks against New Mexico, Maine and Rutgers. The Lobos had started three different quarterbacks in the season’s first four weeks, the Black Bears’ starter was injured in the previous week and the Scarlet Knights lost a starter to injury and another to redshirt.
Maine and Rutgers both had true freshman quarterbacks with limited college snaps, and that forced Symons and his staff to view high school film of those signal callers.
New Mexico and Rutgers trotted out the same quarterback as the previous week in those respective games, while Maine gave true freshman Joe Fagnano his first career start.
The preparation should be a bit easier against BYU. The three Cougars quarterbacks have started at least one game this season and combined to throw for 2,217 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“We’re not quite sure what the quarterback situation is going to be,” Freeze said. “Their starter [to begin] the year had surgery and it’s six weeks now that he’s been out, and that’s what the original diagnosis said: he could be back as early as six weeks. He could be returning, and then their quarterback last week, Hall, left the game with a concussion, so you don’t know exactly what’s going on with his protocol there. A little uncertain. [Romney] would be the next guy in.”
BYU coach Kalani Sitake told reporters Monday that Hall is “still day-to-day” after suffering a concussion on a touchdown run against Utah State.
Hall, who started two of the past three games and has seen action in seven of the Cougars’ eight games this season, has completed 31 of 46 passes for 420 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.
Hall is the better runner of the three quarterbacks. The redshirt freshman is fifth on the team with 139 rushing yards and tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns.
“We’re still going to evaluate him,” Sitake said of Hall. “ … I just want him to be healthy.”
Wilson had surgery on his right hand at the beginning of October after being injured late in the Cougars’ 28-21 loss to Toledo on Sept. 28.
He missed all of spring practice after undergoing right shoulder surgery, but rebounded with a strong start to his sophomore campaign. He had completed 108 of 175 passes for 1,312 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions at the time of his injury in the season’s fifth game.
“It’s better than doubtful,” Sitake said of Wilson’s status against the Flames. “What’s between questionable and doubtful? That’s what it is. It’s between those two.”
Romney’s lone start this season came in the Cougars’ 28-25 victory over No. 14 Boise State on Oct. 19. He threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
He came off the bench following Hall’s injury to throw for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-16 passing.
