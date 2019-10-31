The moment Elijah James stepped foot on campus at the end of July, the Liberty coaching staff saw the potential of a defensive lineman who could play both interior positions and on the edge.
James has been strictly a third-down option at defensive tackle so far this season, but his versatility will be put to use Saturday when he is shifted to defensive end at UMass.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced James’ move to defensive end after Thursday’s practice.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder is shifting over to end against the Minutemen with Austin Lewis out while in concussion protocol.
“I feel with my athletic ability, I can go from all the way to nose all the way to the end,” James said in training camp. “ … With my athletic ability, they can move me around wherever they want me.”
James’ move to end will help with depth in Lewis’ absence.
Redshirt senior Jessie Lemonier played 75 of the defense’s 76 snaps at Rutgers last weekend. TreShaun Clark, a true freshman, also played extended snaps in the second half after Lewis suffered the concussion in the third quarter.
A new position for Chibueze
Henry Chibueze spent the open portion of Thursday’s practice sporting a different color uniform. Instead of the traditional red jersey for offensive players, the redshirt freshman was donning a red uniform defensive players wear.
That is because Chibueze has shifted from one side of the line to the other to give the Flames depth at nose guard behind starter Ralfs Rusins.
“We did that three or four weeks ago,” Freeze said of the move. “I think he’s got a chance to be a handful in there.”
Chibueze is expected to travel with the Flames to UMass and serve as the third-string nose guard behind Rusins and Devin Pearson.
Chibueze was the program’s highest-rated signee in the 2018 recruiting class. The Woodbridge native was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and chose Liberty over offers from Virginia, North Carolina and East Carolina.
He played once last season in the finale against Norfolk State and hasn’t played this season.
Name, image, likeness
The NCAA Board of Governors voted on Tuesday to permit student-athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
The NCAA’s three divisions can draw up new rules by January 2021.
Freeze said Thursday he hasn’t read the proposal yet but has questions regarding how student-athletes would be able to profit.
“I’m all for our kids getting everything within the realm of the structure. Cost of attendance was a great idea,” Freeze said, citing the 2015 NCAA rule allowing an athletic scholarship to cover tuition, room and board, books and a cost-of-attendance stipend that is determined by the institution using federal guidelines and generally ranges from $2,000 to $5,000 per semester.
“I just don’t understand [NIL] enough, and I need somebody to really to explain it to me. What does it mean exactly and who monitors that? What are the tax liabilities? And what are the schools’ roles in this? I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong, but I just don’t have an understanding of what exactly that means, that they can get money for their likeness. And Title IX issues, are there any Title IX issues with it? I don’t know. I haven’t studied it enough to probably have an educated opinion.”
News and notes
Freeze said linebackers Solomon Ajayi and Brandon Tillmon, cornerbacks Bejour Wilson and Emanuel Dabney, and wide receivers Shedro Louis and Damian King will “give it a go” against UMass. … Free safety JaVon Scruggs is ruled out while in concussion protocol. Isaac Steele will start in Scruggs’ absence. … True freshman linebacker Aubrey Williams is traveling with the team to UMass. He has not played this season and can play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility.
