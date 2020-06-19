Liberty continues to bolster its offensive line through recruiting, earning a verbal commitment from three-star prospect Andrew Adair Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Adair is a rising senior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and rated a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The recruiting service lists Adair as the No. 88 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 49 player in Maryland in the 2021 recruiting class.
Adair chose Liberty over offers from Power Five programs Baylor and Tennessee. He also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Buffalo, Kent State, Monmouth, Lehigh, James Madison and Richmond.
Adair is the fifth verbal commitment in the recruiting class. He and quarterback Nate Hampton, who committed earlier in the week, are both three-star prospects.
Harrison Hayes, who committed two months ago, is the other offensive lineman in the class.
