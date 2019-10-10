Liberty returns four starters and several contributors from last season’s team that won 29 games and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Flames were rewarded with the increased expectations by topping the ASUN Conference men’s basketball preseason media and coaches polls Thursday.
Liberty received 44 of 48 first-place votes in the media poll and secured seven of the nine first-place votes in the coaches poll.
North Florida was voted second in both polls and received two first-place votes in each.
Florida Gulf Coast was third in both polls, while NJIT was the coaches’ selection to finish fourth. Lipscomb, last season’s co-regular season champion, secured the final two media first-place votes and was fourth in that poll.
North Alabama, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State and Stetson were voted sixth through ninth in both polls.
Liberty redshirt senior forward Caleb Homesley was tabbed the preseason player of the year and was one of four players to be unanimous preseason all-conference selections.
Homesley averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.
Teammate Scottie James, NJIT guard Zach Cooks and North Florida guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa were also unanimous preseason selections.
Homesley and James are two of four starters returning from last season’s team that went 29-7. The Flames also return point guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and shooting guard Elijah Cuffee.
UNF’s Wajid Aminu, the reigning defensive player of the year, was the preseason pick to win the honor for a second straight season.
