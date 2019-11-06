Liberty’s veteran offensive line was expected to be the strength of the offense right out of the gates in Hugh Freeze’s first season guiding the Flames.
The line, however, struggled in the season’s first two games. Quarterback Buckshot Calvert was frequently under duress, and the running game was stymied at the line of scrimmage. The offense, as a whole, struggled in losses to Syracuse and Louisiana.
It turned out, a simple Sunday walkthrough got the entire offense in sync. The offensive line made sure its tracks were lined up so the running backs knew where to go, and Calvert had ample time in the pocket to find his wide receivers down the field.
The initial weakness has turned into strength for the Flames and is a reason they are within one victory of becoming bowl eligible.
“I believe that in the first couple of games, we didn’t perform to the best of our ability. Part of that was people not understanding the full scheme of things and where they had to be in the pass protection, as well as who they had,” center Thomas Sargeant said. “Whereas the last couple of weeks, we’ve really prepared better in that aspect of knowing who we have when the running back’s in protection and stuff like that, as well as on the run game, as well as just blocking it as best we can and using the technique that we’re taught during the week.”
The offense has thrived as a whole as the Flames (6-3) have won six of their past seven games.
Liberty ranks 16th in the nation by averaging 6.77 yards per play and 13th in yards per pass attempt (9.2) and has moved up to 87th in rushing offense at 144.4 yards per game.
The offensive numbers came following a simplification of the blocking schemes to ensure the linemen and running backs were on the same page in both run blocking and pass protection.
“We changed a few things around just to make it a little bit easier and get everybody on the same page,” offensive line coach Sam Gregg said. “We gave up a few sacks to start the year — not a few, a lot of sacks to start the year — and I didn’t do a good job getting us ready at O-line and running back for that. We changed a few things around, made some things easier for the quarterback, running back and O-line, and they’ve put a lot of time into it, and we’ve worked on it a lot to get better.”
The coaching staff spent the Sunday walkthrough after the Flames’ 35-17 victory over Buffalo on Sept. 14 lining up the offensive line with the running backs.
Before that game, far too often in the first three weeks, the running backs were bouncing runs outside instead of trusting the lanes would open up.
Take away Frankie Hickson’s 66-yard touchdown run at Louisiana and the running attack had 76 yards on 61 attempts through the first two weeks to rank as one of the worst in the nation.
Liberty has rushed for more than 130 yards in each game since the walkthrough.
“I feel like right after that walkthrough, we progressed a lot in the running game. Everybody can see that as well,” left guard Damian Bounds said. “We really had to home in on the little things, especially with the running backs, they just had to trust the hole would be there. They had to trust to stay and go through that hole and the specific gap they had to go through. Usually they would bounce it outside in the previous games, but now you can see they’re actually hitting the holes and they’re there and they’re showing up and they’re continuing to show up each game.”
The running attack’s progression has coincided with Calvert having a cleaner pocket to throw from on a weekly basis. The offensive line allowed 11 sacks through the first two weeks and has surrendered 12 sacks in the past seven outings.
Calvert ranks 13th in the nation in passing yards per game (293.1) and 14th in quarterback rating (161.5).
“We knew that we had to give Buck a chance to get [the skill players] the ball,” right guard Dontae Duff said. “Once we did that, we knew it would open up for us. Also in the run game, guys like Frankie and [Joshua Mack] and Peytton Pickett, we understood if we could open those lanes and get those tracks together in the right place, we’d open up the run game. We took pride in doing what we’ve been able to do the past four or five games. But we know in this stretch coming up, it’s double important, it’s extremely vitale we get it done.”
Duff added the simplified gameplan has featured “a few base plays” that are used to guarantee the offensive line has success. Gregg said the staff is trying to avoid “a bunch of crazy looks” so the players are comfortable each week.
“Those guys work extremely hard to go out there and do what they have to do on Saturdays. It’s not easy at all,” Calvert said. “They really take pride in what they do. They really want it for themselves and the team. They honestly don’t make too many mental mistakes. For the most part, I feel they’ve been doing a really good job and they’ve been clicking. Coach Sam has been doing a really good job with those guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.