Liberty quarterback Buckshot Calvert met with coach Hugh Freeze at the beginning of the week and heard a succinct message from his leader: Each drive in the Flames’ upcoming matchup with UMass needs to end with points, preferably touchdowns.
The senior signal caller understood what Freeze was telling him. Calvert and the offense are going back to an up-tempo attack that has been sidelined for much of the first eight games.
“Coach Freeze already discussed with me how we’re going to have to pick up the tempo and try to string together as many drives as we can with fast tempo and get as many points on the board as we can,” Calvert said. “That’s our objective to go out there and move the ball fast and put as many points on the board as possible.”
The Flames (5-3) want as many opportunities to score against the Minutemen (1-7) as possible when the teams meet at noon Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Liberty had a season-low nine drives last weekend against Rutgers (the fifth came at the end of the first half, and the only play was Calvert kneeling to run the final seconds off the clock), which limited the Flames' chances to score and keep pace in the second half with the Scarlet Knights.
Six of the drives, though, resulted in points, and five of those scoring drives lasted less than 3 1/2 minutes.
“I would expect us to be able to score some points” against UMass, Freeze said. “That’s what our goal will need to be. We’ll have to score a considerable amount of points to win this game, I believe.”
Freeze has played complementary football throughout the season to aid a defense that has been hampered with injuries. The slower tempo on offense has given the defense a chance to get adequate rest during the game so it can perform better in the second half.
The Flames slowed things down last weekend against Rutgers with sideline checks for the RPO calls, but Saturday will feature a more deliberate attack geared at confusing and wearing down the Minutemen.
“When we move fast, the other teams are tired and they can’t get plays in,” senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said. “We’ve seen directly just coming off the sidelines, I’m like, ‘Coach, they’re literally are asking what the play is. They have no idea what’s going on.’ I love warp speed. It helps us to move a lot faster as an offense and slows them down a lot to where they can’t even get set.”
The signs of a quick-strike scoring offense have been there this season, even when the Flames haven’t gone with an up-tempo attack.
Thirty of the team’s 36 offensive scoring drives this season have lasted less than 3 1/2 minutes. Five of those drives ended with scoring plays of more than 50 yards and another four had scoring strikes between 29 and 36 yards.
“As you’ve seen over the season, I think with our offense, the less mistakes we make, the more we have the ball in our hands, anything is possible in our offense,” redshirt junior running back Joshua Mack said. “Our offense is designed for big plays. The more we control what we can control and maintain the ball, I think the more we’ll be able to put up points this weekend.”
The offense utilized the up-tempo scheme in a 59-44 victory over Maine on Oct. 19. The Flames scored on their first eight drives (seven touchdowns and one field goal) before inserting backups who promptly ended the next two drives with an interception and punt.
“That’s our offense, we want to put as many points on the board as we can,” said Calvert, who has not thrown an interception since Sept. 7 and is completing more than 60% of his passes for 2,164 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
The Flames are expected to score against a UMass defense that is surrenders 50.6 points per game, the nation's worst mark. The Minutemen also rank last nationally in total defense (552.5 yards per game) and rushing defense (274.4 yards per game).
The second meeting between the two programs comes one year after UMass secured a 62-59 triple-overtime triumph. Calvert threw four interceptions in that contest, capped by his pick in the third overtime that allowed the Minutemen to win on their next possession.
The senior has avoided those mistakes over the past six games.
“Last year we put up a lot of points, but it wasn’t good enough,” Calvert said. “We want to do the same thing this year, just eliminate the negative plays that we made last year. If we just come out with the same energy we had last year, but just minus the negative plays and stuff like that, I think we’ll be pretty good. I feel like our defense will hold up a lot more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.