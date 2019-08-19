Thomas Sargeant vividly remembers the trip to Coastal Carolina to conclude the 2016 season. The center, who redshirted that season at Liberty to get his body ready for the college game, watched in anguish as the Chanticleers decimated the Flames on that November Thursday night.
What stands out most about that game to Sargeant were the lack of bodies available on the offensive line. The Flames traveled with only seven linemen available to play, and one of them, Sam Isaacson, was limited after suffering an injury less than two weeks prior at Presbyterian.
That was the last game Liberty played with 63 scholarship players. The Flames three months later announced they were transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision as an independent unaffiliated with a conference, and that meant increasing the scholarship total to 85 over the next two seasons.
Offensive line depth was one of the focal points in recruiting, and Liberty now features one of its deepest offensive lines in recent memory. That depth includes a wealth of experience in the projected starting unit that features four linemen who have contributed in the past two seasons.
“In my first year when I redshirted, by the end of the year versus Coastal Carolina, we only had five guys that could play. Now we have at least 10 guys that are ready to go and can play,” Sargeant said. “Some of the younger guys are definitely stepping up in that role and learning the offense, especially since the spring. We definitely have a lot more talent than we have had in the past.”
Liberty’s new coaching staff, including offensive line coach Sam Gregg, made recruiting offensive linemen a priority this past offseason. However, they only added one linemen in the recruiting class in three-star junior college transfer Maisen Knight.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze said at the beginning of the month he felt the depth that was already on the roster would be sufficient through the season, barring injuries.
“I like where we’re at with our conditioning and stuff. We’re still making a few silly mistakes, but man, I think we’re really lucky. I really like the group we’ve got,” Gregg said. “We’ve got a veteran group that they come out there and, for the most part every day, they’re ready to rock. That’s exciting as a coach. They’ve really pushed themselves.”
There are 15 offensive linemen on the roster and only three have one season of eligibility remaining (Isaacson, Dontae Duff and Ethan Crawford).
Isaacson, Duff and Sargeant are projected as starters with a combined 68 starts between them. Tristan Schultz is moving from right to left tackle following Julio Lozano’s graduation, and Damian Bounds is expected to start for the first time after suffering a hip injury in the second half of last season’s loss at Auburn.
“They’ve done a really good job. They’ve come in and, I’m telling you man, they’ve played well,” Gregg said. “You could tell they’ve played together before and, man, they’ve done a good job picking up our system and the way we want to do things. I’m telling you right now, I feel really good with those. We’ve got some young guys that are coming in and pushing. It’s an exciting time here right now for the offensive line with what we inherited and what we’ve got. Man, those five have really done a good job.”
Knight spent training camp working at both left and right tackle after arriving over the summer. He is battling Jonathan Graham (left) and Cooper McCaw (right) for time at the tackle positions.
“I think I’m more hard on myself than coach Gregg, but I need to clean up the technique and everything else will fall with it,” Knight said. “I think a big emphasis that I’m trying to put on to the other guys is practice diligently and creating a tougher edge so iron sharpens iron. If the defense is giving it all and the offense is giving it all, we’re all going to get better.”
Graham is one of five redshirt freshmen expected to contribute at some point over the next four seasons. Jacob Bodden, John Kourtis and Brendan Schlittler are projected backups at left guard, center and right guard, respectively, while Henry Chibueze is receiving reps at right guard after suffering an ankle injury late in the team’s Aug. 10 scrimmage.
Crawford, a fourth-year senior, did not participate much in the spring with a foot injury, and he is the third center and projected depth at both guard positions.
That depth means Liberty has up to 13 linemen who could play on any given week, a far cry from less than three years ago when depth was a major concern.
“It’s been different. I can say as a starter it makes you feel more comfortable,” Duff said of the added depth. “I can remember playing here when we were going to a game with seven guys, and that’s all we had. But now that we have not just 10 guys, but 10 guys that can go in at any moment and play, that makes the coaching staff and the starters feel more comfortable that there won’t be any drop off when someone has to go in.”