Liberty guard Caleb Homesley keeps the ball from Florida Gulf Coast during the Liberty game against Florida Gulf Coast University at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Feb. 1, 2020.

Liberty Flames

(22-3, 8-2 ASUN)

North Alabama Lions

(10-13, 5-5 ASUN)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM

Streaming: ESPN+

Projected starting lineups

”Liberty

LIBERTY PPG/RPG

Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.5/3.8

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 9.9/2.6

Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 7.9/2.3

Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.9/5.1

Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.8/7.4

North Alabama

NORTH ALABAMA PPG/RPG

C.J. Brim (G, 5-9, 170) 8.5/2.3

Jamari Blackmon (G, 6-1, 205) 12.7/2.4

Christian Agnew (G, 6-2, 190) 13.3/4.8

Mervin James (F, 6-7, 215) 8.0/4.2

Emanuel Littles (F, 6-7, 215) 7.9/10.2

 » LAST TIME OUT: Liberty won at Jacksonville 71-62; North Alabama lost to Lipscomb 73-71.

 » LAST MEETING: Liberty beat North Alabama 63-52 on Jan. 9 at the Vines Center.

 » FAST BREAK: The Flames are 5-3 in true road games this season heading into this matchup against the Lions. … Liberty won in Flowers Hall last season, 80-70, where North Alabama has proven it has a much easier time scoring than on the road. … The Lions have scored an average of 48.5 points in their two loss to the Flames at the Vines Center, both losses. … LU’s Caleb Homesley is averaging 16.8 points in the Flames’ five road conference games this season, highlighted by scoring outputs of 24 (FGCU), 20 (NJIT) and 25 (Jacksonville). In fact, all four of Homesley’s 20-plus point outings this season have come away from the Vines Center. He tallied 25 points against East Carolina in mid November. … Scottie James has scored in double figures in six straight games and in eight of the 10 conference games. He averages 11.4 points and is shooting 63.9% from the field against ASUN competition, and the strong play has allowed him to raise his season shooting percentage to 59.2. … UNA’s Emanuel Littles has recorded three straight double-doubles and pulled down at least 10 rebounds in seven conference games. … Christian Agnew is averaging 17.8 points over his last seven games after he was limited to seven points on 1-of-6 shooting at Liberty. … The Lions are 7-3 at home this season.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

