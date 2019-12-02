Elijah Cuffee scored a game-high 15 points, Scottie James added 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting, and Liberty cruised to an 87-28 victory over National Christian College Athletic Association member Trinity Baptist late Monday evening at the Vines Center.
It is the fewest points the Flames (10-0) have allowed in a game in program history.
Colton Reed, a transfer from Roanoke College who served as a team manager last season, added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
The Flames are the first Division I team to reach the 10-win mark this season.
Liberty held Trinity Baptist to 11 points on 5-of-22 shooting in the first half. It is the fewest points the Flames have allowed in any half in program history.
The Eagles (0-8) have played four Division I teams this season, including Liberty. They lost to Stetson (84-26), Bethune-Cookman (100-42) and North Florida (115-39).
Liberty shot 18 of 23 from the field in the second half as all 14 players scored.
Caleb Homesley, who had played six minutes in the Flames’ previous five games, returned to the rotation and played 23 minutes off the bench. He had seven points, six rebounds and five assists while not committing a turnover.
Luke McKay, the son of Flames coach Ritchie McKay, played for the second straight game against a non-Division I opponent. The team manager scored his first career points on a 3-pointer with 10:34 remaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.