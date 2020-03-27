Liberty men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay has found success with graduate transfers over the past five seasons.
Point guards Anthony Fields and Ray Chen helped solidify a position of need early in McKay’s return to the program, and Keenan Gumbs’ versatility and strong play elevated the Flames to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
McKay this week landed a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season when Henderson State point guard Chris Parker announced he was transferring to Liberty.
Parker played for three seasons at the Division II program, is slated to graduate in May and has one season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Parker was a double-figure scorer in all three seasons at Henderson State.
Parker, a first-team all-Great American Conference selection this season, led the Reddies to the 2020 GAC Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament before it was called off. He led the team in scoring (15.3 points per game) and assists (105) and scored in double figures in 26 of 30 games.
Liberty duo earns All-America honors
Redshirt seniors Caleb Homesley and Scottie James garnered All-America honors from CollegeInsider.com after leading the Flames to 30 victories and the ASUN Conference Tournament title.
Homesley was named to the Lute Olsen and Lou Henson All-America teams, and James was on the Lou Henson All-America team.
Homesley was a finalist for the Lute Olsen Award, presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player. The 6-foot-6 guard was the ASUN player of the year and recently was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 3 first team.
Oregon's Payton Pritchard won the Lute Olsen Award.
William & Mary’s Nathan Knight won the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player.
