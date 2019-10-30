Kyle Pope has two tenets his linebackers need to live by whenever they step onto the field: Fast and violent. Fast results in the Liberty linebackers playing downhill and attacking the ball, and violent begets finishing tackles through the ball carrier to prevent extra yards.
The tenets were the backbone to a unit that was instrumental in the Flames’ four-game winning streak going into the first open week. The defense, thanks to sure tackling, takeaways and the ability to stand firm in the red zone, carried the team while the offense found its footing.
However, when the linebackers are not playing fast and violent, the lack of production is felt throughout the rest of the unit.
Take for instance this past weekend’s 44-34 loss at Rutgers. Flames coach Hugh Freeze cited the linebackers’ inability to play downhill as a deciding factor in the Scarlet Knights’ success in the running game, by which they wore down a defense that was hit with a plethora of injuries.
“After watching film on Sunday, we’ve just got a lot of work to do,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Amarii Jenkins said. “This was not a good week for us as a group. Coach made it clear to us that there’s going to be a lot more intensity in practice, and it just wasn’t a good week. For the rest of the season, things will be better, and a week like this won’t happen again.”
Jenkins and the rest of the linebacker corps are focusing on returning to playing fast and violent heading into Saturday’s noon game at UMass (1-7).
Senior Brandon Tillmon, who did not play against the Scarlet Knights, is expected back. Also, redshirt senior Solomon Ajayi practiced Tuesday after playing the second half at Rutgers with an undisclosed injury.
“At the end of the day, it’s just about holding guys to a standard. I definitely feel like these guys are up for the challenge to just go out and do what we do,” Pope said after Tuesday’s practice. “Not worry about what anybody else does, but do what we do. We know what’s in store this week, and we also know how we’ve got to play each and every week.
“... Right now it’s just a challenge that we’re very up for, that we’re excited for, and these guys know the standard. It’s going to be fast and violent every play, and that’s what it’s going to take. We’ll get the guys out there that are going to play fast and violent. One thing about it, whatever goes on, I trust those guys. My belief in those guys, I’m going to believe in them and I’m behind them, and we’ll get it done.”
Ajayi and Tillmon are expected to start against the Minutemen, with Jenkins, Waylen Cozad and Tyren Dupree getting snaps in the rotation.
Jenkins, Cozad and Dupree predominantly played in the second half against Rutgers with the two seniors battling injuries. The Scarlet Knights continued running the ball well, and quarterback Johnny Langan was able to fit passes through coverage the Flames previously were able to make plays in during the first six weeks of the season.
Jenkins said the missed assignments can be linked back to a mentality of not trusting themselves. Instead of reading and going, they waited to see what happened.
“When you see something, go, don’t hesitate and just come with more physicality. We weren’t as physical as a group,” he said.
In the past two weeks, Maine and Rutgers combined to score 88 points and rack up 1,030 yards of offense against a unit that had held three straight FBS opponents to less than 20 points.
“We just didn’t quite either A, be put in positions, or B, make the plays when we had the opportunity,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “This group has done that for the whole season, except for the last two weeks.
“That’s what we told them [Tuesday]. We’re one of the best groups at taking away the ball in the country, we’ve been great in the red zone, we’ve done a great job of forcing turnovers. We’re going to get our swag back and we’re going to go out and play with confidence, and we’re going to go up there and leave it on the field.”
The linebackers’ contribution has been felt throughout the season.
Ajayi leads the team with 58 tackles, while Jenkins, Cozad, Tillmon and Dupree each have recorded 17 or more stops.
The rotation could grow over the season’s final four weeks. True freshman Malik Caper has played in two games so far and can play in two more games without losing a year of eligibility. Aubrey Williams has yet to suit up in a game and could see the field quite a bit if the linebacker corps features more injuries.
“Right now we’re expecting everyone to go, and even in that room, every guy knows when their number's called, be ready to answer,” Pope said. “ … Everybody’s ready to go, everybody’s working this week, everybody’s practicing, and right now once we get to Saturday, I want to have the more the merrier ... so we can be able to be deep at that position and we can be able to hold up a standard at that position.”
