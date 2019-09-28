Liberty’s defense took a beating the past two-plus seasons. Yards were given up in chunks and points were surrendered at times with ease.
There have been moments during the course of this season in which the defense appears to be turning the corner, only to have one play or a sequence derail the progress.
Saturday night against New Mexico marked the first time under new defensive coordinator Scott Symons the Flames put together a complete performance on that side of the ball, and it resulted in a strong victory over the Lobos.
Liberty (3-2) allowed its fewest points in a game since last season's opener and limited New Mexico’s explosive plays in a 17-10 victory before an announced crowd of 17,101 at Williams Stadium.
The Lobos' 10 points are the fewest allowed in a game by Liberty since the 2018 season opener when the Flames trounced Old Dominion 52-10 in Lynchburg.
Liberty scored the go-ahead touchdown on Antonio Gandy-Golden’s 3-yard reception to end the first quarter, and the lead was extended to 14-3 on Jerome Jackson’s 2-yard reception on a play-action pass with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
New Mexico’s Andrew Shelley accounted for the Lobos’ only points with a 52-yard field goal with 9:20 left in the second quarter.
Liberty’s Alex Probert connected on a 42-yard field goal midway through the third quarter for the final score.
The Lobos (2-2) picked up a season-low 362 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, the Flames racked up 466 yards of total offense, led by Buckshot Calvert’s 306 passing yards.
Aaron Molina's 14-yard touchdown reception with 43 seconds remaining prevented the Flames from holding a team to less than 10 points since Nov. 5, 2016. The 16-0 victory at Presbyterian is also the last time Liberty posted a shutout.
