Kyle Pope, who spent this past season as Liberty’s linebackers coach, has accepted a position as the defensive line coach on Ryan Silverfield’s staff at Memphis.
Pope’s departure comes one year after he was hired to round out defensive coordinator Scott Symons’ group on the defensive side.
The linebacker corps was led by a pair of seniors in Solomon Ajayi and Brandon Tillmon. Ajayi led the Flames with 93 tackles, while Tillmon served as the team’s best linebacker against the run.
Pope has previous experience working with defensive linemen. He was a graduate assistant for the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Alabama, where he helped with the defensive line.
Vontrell King-Williams is joining the Flames’ staff as a graduate assistant and is working specifically with the defensive tackles. He spent the past season as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan.
