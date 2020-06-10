Liberty picked up its third verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class Wednesday when cornerback Wendell McClain announced his intentions on social media.
The 6-foot, 185-pound McClain is a rising senior at Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia.
He was a Region 1-AAAAAAA second-team selection as as junior in 2019. He posted 47 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries and three interceptions.
McClain chose Liberty over offers from nine other programs, including fellow FBS programs South Alabama, Akron and Army. He also held offers from FCS programs The Citadel, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Western Carolina, and he had Division II offers from Kentucky Wesleyan and Notre Dame College (Ohio).
McClain picked up his offer from Liberty on Feb. 25.
He joins offensive lineman Harrison Hayes and defensive tackle Brian Merritt as commitments in the recruiting class.
