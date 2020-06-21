Liberty picked up its sixth verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class Sunday, when cornerback Jaiden Hill announced his decision on social media.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Hill chose Liberty over offers from FCS programs Duquesne and Robert Morris and Division II programs Lake Erie and Notre Dame.
Hill posted 23 tackles and came up with one interception on 25 passes defended in his junior season with Montour High School in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
He is the second cornerback in the recruiting class, joining Wendell McClain, who verbally committed nearly two weeks ago.
The class also includes quarterback Nate Hampton, offensive linemen Harrison Hayes and Andrew Adair, and junior college defensive tackle Brian Merritt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.