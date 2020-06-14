Quarterback Nate Hampton verbally committed to Liberty on Sunday afternoon and became the fourth commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.
Hampton, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect, is a rising senior at Davie County High School in Mocksville, North Carolina.
He is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and is the recruiting service’s No. 58 ranked pro-style quarterback in the nation.
Rivals, another recruiting service, ranks Hampton as the 46th best player in North Carolina.
Hampton chose Liberty over offers from 16 other FBS programs, including Kentucky, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Old Dominion, Marshall, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. He also had offers from Ivy League programs Columbia, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale.
Hampton completed 262 of 436 passes for 3,285 yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his junior season. He also ran for 420 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 carries.
The quarterback joins offensive lineman Harrison Hayes, cornerback Wendell McClain and junior college defensive lineman Brian Merritt in the recruiting class.
