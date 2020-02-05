Liberty University Basketball 04

Liberty forward Elijah Cuffee shoots during the Liberty game against Florida Gulf Coast University at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Feb. 1, 2020.

Liberty Flames

(21-3, 7-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville Dolphins

(11-13, 4-5 ASUN)

Swisher Gymnasium, Jacksonville, Florida, 7 p.m. Thursday

Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM

Streaming: ESPN+

Projected starting lineups

”Liberty

LIBERTY PPG/RPG

Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.3/3.6

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 10.0/2.5

Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 8.1/2.5

Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.3/5.1

Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.7/7.5

Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE PPG/RPG

Aamahne Santos (5-10, 165) 8.5/2.3

Mo Arnold (G, 6-2, 180) 5.0/2.9

Deanthony McCallum (6-4, 180) 7.4/2.5

Destin Barnes (G/F, 6-7, 215) 11.8/3.0

David Bell (C, 6-10, 225) 11.8/10.3

 » LAST TIME OUT: Liberty beat Florida Gulf Coast 61-46; Jacksonville beat North Alabama 85-83.

 » LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Jacksonville 54-37 on Jan. 11 at the Vines Center.

 » FAST BREAK: The Flames continue the second half of conference play with a two-game road trip beginning Thursday against the Dolphins. … Liberty is 4-0 all-time against Jacksonville, including a come-from-behind 69-59 victory at Swisher Gymnasium last season. In that game, the Flames overcame a double-digit deficit thanks to making 10 shots in a row and converting on 12 of their final 14 attempts from the field. Caleb Homesley tallied 10 of his game-high 19 points in the final 10 1/2 minutes. … In the teams’ first meeting this season, JU scored 12 first-half points and shot 14 of 51 from the field to become the fourth team this season to score less than 40 points against LU. … Liberty has held 18 points to less than 60 points and 12 to less than 50. … The Flames’ 21 victories are the third most in the nation behind the first-place tie between Gonzaga and San Diego State at 23. … Bell, an Ohio State transfer, leads the conference in field-goal percentage (62.5) and rebounds per game (10.3). In fact, he is the only conference player averaging a double-double this season at 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds. … The Dolphins rank second in the conference to Liberty in field-goal defense (39.8) and 3-point field-goal defense (30.0).

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

