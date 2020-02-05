Liberty Flames
(21-3, 7-2 ASUN)
Jacksonville Dolphins
(11-13, 4-5 ASUN)
Swisher Gymnasium, Jacksonville, Florida, 7 p.m. Thursday
Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.3/3.6
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 10.0/2.5
Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 8.1/2.5
Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.3/5.1
Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.7/7.5
JACKSONVILLE PPG/RPG
Aamahne Santos (5-10, 165) 8.5/2.3
Mo Arnold (G, 6-2, 180) 5.0/2.9
Deanthony McCallum (6-4, 180) 7.4/2.5
Destin Barnes (G/F, 6-7, 215) 11.8/3.0
David Bell (C, 6-10, 225) 11.8/10.3
» LAST TIME OUT: Liberty beat Florida Gulf Coast 61-46; Jacksonville beat North Alabama 85-83.
» LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Jacksonville 54-37 on Jan. 11 at the Vines Center.
» FAST BREAK: The Flames continue the second half of conference play with a two-game road trip beginning Thursday against the Dolphins. … Liberty is 4-0 all-time against Jacksonville, including a come-from-behind 69-59 victory at Swisher Gymnasium last season. In that game, the Flames overcame a double-digit deficit thanks to making 10 shots in a row and converting on 12 of their final 14 attempts from the field. Caleb Homesley tallied 10 of his game-high 19 points in the final 10 1/2 minutes. … In the teams’ first meeting this season, JU scored 12 first-half points and shot 14 of 51 from the field to become the fourth team this season to score less than 40 points against LU. … Liberty has held 18 points to less than 60 points and 12 to less than 50. … The Flames’ 21 victories are the third most in the nation behind the first-place tie between Gonzaga and San Diego State at 23. … Bell, an Ohio State transfer, leads the conference in field-goal percentage (62.5) and rebounds per game (10.3). In fact, he is the only conference player averaging a double-double this season at 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds. … The Dolphins rank second in the conference to Liberty in field-goal defense (39.8) and 3-point field-goal defense (30.0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.