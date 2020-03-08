Myo Baxter-Bell admitted during the middle of ASUN Conference play he and his Liberty teammates paid a little too much attention to the chatter surrounding the program.
They saw all of the positive posts flooding through on social media. It wasn’t hard to miss how the Flames were trending toward a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. There were even discussions on a possible avenue toward receiving an at-large bid.
These players had never experienced a season in which the expectations were so high and attention so great. Quite frankly, the men’s basketball program on Candlers Mountain had never been in a position like this where it was supposed to win games, not just hang around and make the outcome competitive.
You could forgive Baxter-Bell, and the other three seniors on the roster, for taking a moment Sunday to savor the celebration on the Vines Center court.
Those four looked up at the confetti falling to the hardwood. The posterboard proclaiming Liberty as the ASUN Conference tournament champion. The gigantic makeshift ticket that symbolized the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
It was the same type of euphoria they experienced last season on the road, when the Flames, overshadowed by Lipscomb throughout the campaign, made the plays down the stretch to head to the Big Dance.
This season, though, was different. Liberty was supposed to be here in front of 7,728 screaming fans at the Vines Center, celebrating triumphantly with back-to-back conference titles.
It is why the players, particularly the seniors, savored the magnitude of the 73-57 victory over Lipscomb.
“This year was a lot tougher,” Baxter-Bell said. “We had a lot of expectations that we had to live up to, but we did a good job of focusing on ourselves and focusing on what we needed to do every day to get better and not worrying about the outcome. Just worrying about the chase of it. I was great. I love it.”
Liberty, in its second second as a member of the ASUN, was the unanimous preseason pick to win the conference. No matter which publication you read or college basketball expert you talked to, this was the Flames’ season to shine the brightest in the mid-major conference.
This type of chatter surrounding Liberty was unheard of prior to this season.
Ritchie McKay, who has orchestrated the program’s turnaround with the installation of the pack-line defense and bringing in players who fit the mold of the university, spent parts of last season looking to see where his team could land in the NCAA Tournament if it made a late-season run.
He found a whole lot of Lipscomb and not much Liberty.
“No one expected us to be in the tournament last year, and I was on the internet looking at all the bracketology stuff with a week or two to go in the season. Maybe we were in one out of 20 brackets,” he said. “But this year, everyone … had us as the team advancing. Look, our guys see that, too, and absolutely there was a lot of pressure.”
A 14-0 start only intensified those talks. Five straight wins in conference play even had pundits discussing if Liberty could run the table and head into the NCAA Tournament with only one loss.
Then came a one-point setback at North Florida that was viewed as a minor hiccup.
But the wind came out of the sails when the Flames inexplicably lost at Stetson two days later with a woeful second-half offensive performance.
McKay, at the time, said the back-to-back losses served as a cleansing for his group. All of that talk about a potential at-large or a single-digit seed could be washed away.
In its place, a renewed approach to focusing on the everyday details that have become the fundamental foundation to this program’s growth and development.
“I learned that it takes a lot to keep this group down. They find the positive and they roll up their sleeves and they’re committed to the process,” McKay said. “That doesn’t happen with this demographic very often. We coach in an age or raise children in an age where sometimes instant seems to be better, and if it doesn’t happen right away, you give up on the process. It’s a great life lesson for all of us. That’s why I’ve said so many times this group inspires me. They just have a commitment to trying to pursue the very best version of themselves.”
Liberty, which waded through uncharted waters this season with the added expectations, found a way to temper those lofty goals and remain balanced.
It wasn’t easy by any means.
The players, even with last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance under their belts, were underdogs prior to this campaign. Whether they were in the ASUN or the Big South Conference, teams other than Liberty were expected to win and play on the big stage.
Sure, Liberty could win a game here and there to make some noise in the regular season. It wasn’t a seismic shift, but it was enough noise to generate a tad bit of respect in the college basketball world.
Now, Liberty had to learn how to win with a giant bull’s-eye squarely on its back.
Some games, it looked easy. Others were all-out battles.
But the Flames found a way to prevail and meet those expectations.
It was worth savoring every moment Sunday with confetti falling and screaming fans desperately wanting to snap photos to capture the memories.
“When you have that target on your back, it kind of shows you what you’re made of,” sophomore guard Darius McGhee said. “For us, it was adversity throughout the season, but it allowed us to grow and come together as brothers and unite on the court and also challenge ourselves to get better.
“Therefore when moments like this happen, we feel confident and we just know we’re going to stick to our gameplan and the same thing we’ve been doing all season. It allows you to excel in a situation like this.”
