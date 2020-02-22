The advanced metrics indicate Liberty doesn’t tend to get out in transition, rather opting to slow the tempo and getting quality looks late in the shot clock.
The Flames, though, broke from their tendencies in the second half against Stetson. They gobbled up loose balls and quickly advanced up the court to seize easy scoring opportunities.
Caleb Homesley’s deep transition 3-pointer brought the Vines Center crowd to its feet midway through the second half.
Scottie James’ tomahawk dunk off an alley-oop pass from Darius McGhee three minutes later sent the 6,672 in attendance into a frenzy.
Liberty turned its stellar defense in highlight-reel points and used the second half to finish off its 77-49 throttling of the Hatters.
“Anytime we can run, I think we should. It benefits us,” said Homesley, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “We’ve got good players that can really run the floor, fast players, and for us, we try to get out and go when we can because we know that we’re going to slow down the game at some point. Anytime we can do it, we do it.”
The Flames (26-3, 12-2 ASUN) entered the game ranked next-to-last in the nation in adjusted tempo, according to the KenPom.com advanced college basketball rankings, but they got out and ran thanks to 17 Stetson turnovers that led to a whopping 28-1 edge in points off turnovers.
Homesley’s transition 3 and James’ powerful dunk were the highlights in a second half that saw Liberty’s lead balloon to 31 points with less than three minutes remaining.
“They did a good job here in the second half of really just finding other ways to score — whether it’s getting the ball in the post, playing out of the middle, a lot of drives, a lot of putbacks, and-1s,” Stetson coach Donnie Jones said. “They just find other ways to beat you. They’re a smart basketball team. Obviously they’re experienced and they’ve had a lot of wins on this team for a reason.
“They’ve got a great opportunity here to do some great stuff.”
Homesley and James were two of four seniors honored before Saturday’s final regular-season home game, and the quartet went out in style.
James and fellow forward Myo Baxter-Bell combined for 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Point guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.
The Flames shot 50.9% for the game and tallied 18 assists on 27 made field goals.
“We were just playing free. We didn’t care if we made mistakes when we made mistakes,” Pacheco-Ortiz said. “I think that’s what we did tonight. When we play with freedom, that is contagious to not only the starters, but for the guys coming into the game. We just tried to play free, and [Liberty coach Ritchie] McKay let us play because he trusts us. That’s what we did.”
The Hatters (15-14, 9-5) scored on five straight possessions early in the second half to trim the deficit to 41-28, but the Flames responded with an 18-1 run spanning five minutes to take a 59-29 lead on Elijah Cuffee’s 3 with 10:05 remaining.
“I thought that second half was indicative of our guys believing in one another,” said McKay, who picked up his 150th victory at Liberty.
“We had really good looks in the second half. … When we saw it go in a little bit, I think we put together some defensive stops behind them and we got a little bit of separation.”
Liberty sophomore Darius McGhee scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half. He tallied 22 points of 7-of-11 shooting in the first halves of the two games against the Hatters this season.
McGhee was instrumental in a 19-3 run spanning nearly eight minutes to take a 28-10 lead on James’ three-point play with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
Liberty shot 7 of 11 from the field and scored the first eight points of the 19-3 run off Stetson turnovers.
The Flames outscored the Hatters 14-0 off turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
“They made some shots, they got it going more in the second half,” Jones said of Liberty. “I thought we did a good job of guarding the 3-point line in the first half, but they were hurting us inside. The second half there, we just struggled when our big center [Mahamadou Diawara] got in foul trouble there. That makes it hard for us. We just don’t have enough depth right now to be able to compete at this level these guys are playing at.”
Jahil Rawley scored 12 points and Joel Kabimba added 11 points and eight rebounds for Stetson.
Liberty extended its home winning streak to 20 games, with 14 of those triumphs coming this season. It marks the first time in program history the Flames won every regular-season home game in one season.
