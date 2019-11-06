Take a quick peek at a Liberty men’s basketball practice. The snapshot reveals players diving on the floor for loose balls, a desire to thrive defensively and unselfishness on the offensive end that often results in open looks.
It isn’t the feel of a practice for a team that is satisfied after last season, when it set the program record for most victories and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The upperclassmen-laden squad wants even more this season, which tips off Friday at 7 p.m. when the Flames host Radford at the Vines Center.
“I think that last year was just a taste of how good we could have been, and we fell short — in our head we fell short,” redshirt senior forward Myo Baxter-Bell said. “I think complacency, I don’t think that’s the case with us. I think that we’re eager to get back on the court and prove ourselves [this] year.”
The Flames return four starters and several key contributors from a team that went 29-7, won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament title and claimed the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory.
Liberty also added three talented freshmen, including forward Kyle Rode, who is expected to contribute immediately, to give it the deepest and most experienced roster in the ASUN.
Lindy’s, Street & Smith’s and Athlon each predicted the Flames will win the ASUN in their respective preseason preview editions. Lindy’s ranked Liberty 21st in its preseason Top 25 and listed Caleb Homesley as the 18th-best player in the nation.
“I think all of our guys own our expectations,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I know there’s exterior expectations from the perimeter, but I think our group internally, we’ve built the habit or intention of trying to pursue instead of perform and I think when you have that level of commitment, … I think our leaders, our older guys have just followed up with that same deposition.”
Homesley and fellow redshirt senior Scottie James recently were included on the Lou Henson Award preseason watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player.
Homesley averaged 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-6 forward garnered national attention with his 30-point performance in the Flames’ NCAA Tournament first-round victory over Mississippi State.
“I think Coach McKay does a good job of telling us that it’s a new season,” said Homesley, the ASUN preseason player of the year. “I think that’s the mindset we have coming into this season. We know we’re going to be good, it’s just the fact we have to be good and consistent every night.”
James, who led the team in scoring (12.9), rebounding (8.6) and shooting percentage (66.5) last season, has plenty of help in the post this season. James and Baxter-Bell are joined by freshmen Rode and Shiloh Robinson and redshirt freshman Blake Preston.
It is the deepest post rotation the Flames have since McKay’s return to the program ahead of the 2015-16 season.
“Just by knowing this team is so deep, … I think that’s the main reason that we can’t become complacent because we’re all fighting for minutes, we’re all fighting to get on the court,” junior guard Elijah Cuffee said. “I think that’s the main factor that’s going to help this team stay at a high level.”
The Flames, for the second straight season, face a challenging nonconference schedule that will prepare them for ASUN play. There are two SEC opponents in December (Vanderbilt and LSU), a three-game tournament in the Bahamas later this month, and a quick two-game tournament in Washington, D.C. that are expected to force this team to play well every night.
McKay’s goal with the schedule, just like it was last season, is to ensure his team experiences as many hostile environments and intense battles to be prepared for March.
“When we’re giving great effort and when we’re connected, we have a chance every night out because our guys are inherently unselfish, and they have high character,” he said. ‘I just want to keep getting a little bit better.
“There’s a tendency having had a good year to want to drop yourself into March, and our schedule’s way too hard and our league is way too good for us to do that. I think improvement’s got to be our pursuit.”
