Hugh Freeze delivered a singular message throughout this season that resonated within the Liberty football team: This group had an opportunity to become the first in program history to go to a bowl game. Future teams may go to bigger and better bowl games, but this particular group would always be remembered as the one that got there first.
The Flames rallied around the message and became bowl eligible in the regular season’s final week with a resounding victory over New Mexico State. Eight days later, they accepted an invitation to the Cure Bowl to cement their legacy.
The path to this stage took a big step forward five seasons ago on a sunny Saturday afternoon in late November outside of Myrtle Beach.
A blocked field goal as time expired sent the visiting Flames streaming onto the field in a wild celebration that, quite frankly, served as a way to unleash nearly a decade’s worth of frustration of being so close and never tasting life after the regular season.
The 2014 Liberty football team became the first in program history to taste any type of postseason play when it secured the Big South Conference’s automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a dramatic victory at Coastal Carolina.
It was a monumental step for a program that had visions to be where it is today.
“I think that was the foundation. It was a building point for the program to kind of grow,” said D.J. Abnar, the featured running back on that team. “I think making the playoffs that year kind of gave the university and alumni more confidence to put more support behind us.”
The 15-14 triumph over the Chanticleers featured a lengthy celebration that stretched all the way back to Lynchburg. For the Flames, it was a culmination of close calls and agony that built up since 2007.
“It was like a huge breath of fresh air,” offensive lineman Jonathan Burgess said. “We had been on the wrong end of that a couple of times.”
There were the 2007 and 2008 seasons in which the Flames went unbeaten in Big South play, but did not advance to the playoffs because the conference did not have an automatic bid. An at-large bid never came, either. Then there’s 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013 when a shared title led to another team — namely Stony Brook or Coastal — going to the playoffs and Liberty remaining at home.
Linebacker Jimmy O’Grady, five years later, had trouble coming up with the proper words to describe his emotions back then of finally getting to the playoffs.
“I get goosebumps reliving everything,” he said. “I always felt like the cards were always stacked against us, and … to overcome the adversity leading up to that year, … it finally came full circle.”
The magnitude of the victory didn’t sink in until the following day when the team gathered for the FCS playoffs selection show. O’Grady remembered LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki, there for the monumental occasion.
“That’s when it began to sink in,” O’Grady said. “This is what we’ve been building for all these years.”
Burgess said he couldn’t watch Alex Catron’s 24-yard field-goal attempt but was one of the first to stream onto the field after Chima Uzowihe blocked the attempt to secure the Flames’ eighth victory of the season and elusive playoff bid.
“That’s still one of the biggest plays in Liberty history,” Burgess said.
The dramatic victory over Coastal launched the Flames into the playoffs with a tidal wave of momentum.
Liberty defeated James Madison for the first time in nearly two decades for the program’s first playoff victory, then took Villanova down to the wire in the fourth quarter before quarterback John Robertson took over and ended the Flames’ season on a soggy evening in Philadelphia.
The victories over Coastal and JMU and nail-biting loss to Villanova gave the Flames relevancy in the college football world.
Liberty, at the time, was known for having the facilities and resources to contend for playoff bids and ultimately championships.
The initial playoff appearance and subsequent first-round victory added legitimacy to the program.
“It’s just that next step that needed to happen for the program to continue growing,” O’Grady said.
Falwell announced at the end of the 2015 season — during halftime of a Thursday night game against Coastal Carolina that was being aired on ESPNEWS — that an indoor football practice facility would be built adjacent to Williams Stadium.
The $29 million facility was completed prior to the 2017 season, a few months after the NCAA approved a waiver allowing Liberty to transition from the FCS to the FBS as an independent without a conference affiliation.
The accelerated growth over the last five seasons is one players think would have taken longer to materialize if the Flames didn’t make the playoffs in 2014.
“I don’t think that happens if Coastal makes that field goal,” O’Grady said.
While the Flames never returned to the playoffs before the FBS transition began, the move to the top tier of college football was part of the vision of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell when he founded the university.
“I was sitting there in 1970 in church when dad announced he was going to start a college right there on the church’s campus. Within a year or two, he was saying we were going to play USC, Alabama, Notre Dame in football. It was going to be a world-class university,” Falwell said in a recent phone interview. “For years, it was really no different than any other small Christian college, … [and] everybody who was here back then kind of got used to what it was and assumed that’s what it was always going to be.
“It’s funny to hear them say now, ‘What happened to my school?’ They try to say we’ve kind of sold out and become big-time, but they weren’t listening. This was the plan all along.
“I was standing on the sidelines with him for the first game [on Sept. 27, 1973, against Massanutten Military Academy]. It was ingrained in me from the time I was 11 years old.
“It’s just incredibly gratifying, and it’s especially exciting that we’re going to the Cure Bowl.”
