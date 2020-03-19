A slew of scouts from the NFL and Canadian Football League were expected to attend Liberty football’s pro day on April 7. The main attraction was wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden.
While most eyes would have been on Gandy-Golden, players such as quarterback Buckshot Calvert and defensive end Jessie Lemonier could have significantly bolstered either their draft stock or potentially generated consideration as free agent signees if things went well.
Those opportunities were wiped out Thursday when Liberty announced it canceled its annual pro day.
The announcement was made in conjunction with the cancellation of the annual spring game, which was scheduled for April 4. The remaining 10 spring practices have been suspended indefinitely, and a decision on whether those practices are made up this spring will likely come next week during a conference call with the ASUN Conference.
“It seems to surely be headed in that direction, unless something changes,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said last week. “We’ll be OK either way.”
Gandy-Golden has generated substantial talk around his game following strong results at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in a teleconference before the NFL Combine that the 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver should not fall out of the third round of next month’s NFL Draft.
That type of attention would have been vital for the likes of Calvert, Lemonier, running back Frankie Hickson, offensive guard Dontae Duff, linebacker Solomon Ajayi and safety Elijah Benton to get more eyes on their development following the conclusion of the 2019 football season.
One of Sports Illustrated’s mock drafts has Lemonier going to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seven round, but most other projections have all Liberty players not named Gandy-Golden as undrafted free agents.
The pro day was scheduled between the current football roster's 12th and 13th spring practice. The Flames participated in five practices before Thursday’s indefinite suspension.
“Obviously if you get five extra ones in, it’s got to help you,” Freeze said last week. “I don’t know if it’s going to make the difference in winning or losing with these five practices. Certainly we’re glad we were able to get a few in.”
The coaching staff was anticipating the players returning to campus this weekend, with the sixth practice scheduled for Monday.
The staff, though, made contingency plans on practices being canceled and ensured the players had the means to continue training on their own.
“We’ve got all the technology. We can send them cut-ups and tapes and all those things. We’ll do what we can with whatever comes,” Freeze said.
“We’re going to stay in contact with our kids, but it won’t be the same as taking them to training tables and seeing them every day. You hope that our program has kind of set a standard that most want to chase to where they chose to do the right things academically, socially and physically, even when we’re not together if it comes that way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.