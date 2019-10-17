Liberty senior linebacker Brandon Tillmon, the program’s active leader in career unassisted tackles, will attempt to play throughout the remainder of the season with a small fracture in his right foot, according to Flames coach Hugh Freeze.
Tillmon worked with the first-team defense during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. He recorded his first interception of the season to end New Mexico State’s second drive two Saturdays ago, but did not play in the final three quarters against the Aggies.
“He’s going to struggle all year with that injury,” Freeze said Thursday. “It’s just not going to get well. It’s just going to be from week-to-week what his pain level is like, really.”
Tillmon is slated to start Saturday evening against Maine. Amarii Jenkins and Waylen Cozad are Tillmon’s backups and could see increased playing time based on the senior’s availability.
“It’s [an injury] that they believe is safe for him to play with as far as not injuring it any further, but it’s going to be painful,” Freeze said.
Cornerbacks Bejour Wilson and Jimmy Faulks were full participants in practice. Wilson has missed the past three games with a foot sprain, and Faulks did not play after the first series against NMSU with an undisclosed injury.
Freeze also said cornerback Emanuel Dabney is doubtful for Saturday’s game after hurting his hamstring in Sunday’s practice. “Just didn’t look like to me that he will be ready,” Freeze added.
Prepared if necessary
Liberty has developed gameplans to defend whichever quarterback Maine starts Saturday.
It looks like the Flames will go up against Joe Fagnano, a true freshman who would be making his first career start.
“You’d always like to know exactly what you’re getting, but we’ve prepared for both,” Freeze said. “We’ve got a plan for both. We’re prepared either way it goes.”
Chris Ferguson, the Black Bears starter, suffered a sprained right foot in the first half against Richmond last weekend. Fagnano completed 10 of 16 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing 13 times for 55 yards against the Spiders.
Taking it personal
Syracuse and Louisiana found success in the red zone against the Liberty defense in the first two weeks, converting on 5 of 8 trips with five touchdowns.
Defensive coordinator Scott Symons called the red zone the “compete zone” from the 20 to the 5, and then dubbed inside the 5 as the “personal zone” in an effort to make the Flames hungrier for stops.
The unit has followed suit.
The Flames rank seventh in the nation in red-zone defense by holding teams to scores on 12 of 20 trips (nine touchdowns and three field goals).
“We just have an attitude of when they get into the red zone, that’s the personal zone — that’s what coach Symons likes to call it, the personal zone — so we’re taking everything down there personal,” redshirt junior linebacker Solomon Ajayi said.
“We don’t want to let them get in.”
The defense was crucial two weekends ago against New Mexico State. Liberty forced two turnovers and held the Aggies to two field goals inside the red zone in a 20-13 victory.
Wanting more
Flames redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier ranks 16th in the nation in both sacks per game (0.92) and tackles for loss per game (1.5). Those numbers are on par with what the junior college transfer put up last season when he spearheaded the front four.
But Lemonier wants more after only posting one sack in the past three games.
“We can do a lot better with rushing the passer. I tell all my D-line we need to do a better job causing havoc,” Lemonier said. “There’s a lot of time back there that we can’t allow them to have. We’re supposed to be hunting the quarterback and not allowing them to pick of our DBs. We want to help out our DBs and give them less time [to cover] and force bad throws, things like that. That’s mainly where I think we need progress in.”
Maine allowed four sacks in last week’s loss to Richmond after surrendering only six sacks through the first five weeks.
Inside knowledge
Liberty redshirt junior running back Joshua Mack spent the early part of the week going over film with center Thomas Sargeant. The two specifically focused on how Sargeant, a redshirt junior, can block Maine nose guard Charles Mitchell.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-1, 295-pound senior, has recorded 25 tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack through six games this season. However, his disruptive presence inside has forced several of the Black Bears’ opponents out of rhythm in the running game.
Maine has held four of its six opponents to less than 200 yards rushing.
“I’ve just tried to tell him some keys that will help him be successful for us in the run game Saturday,” Mack said.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
