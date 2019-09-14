Mickey Paige was vital in helping establish Liberty football in Division I-AA during the late 1980s. The electric linebacker helped establish the Flames on the defensive side, particularly in the 1988 season when Liberty went 8-3.
The two-time All-American was honored for his contributions to building the program with enshrinement into the university’s athletic Hall of Fame over the weekend.
Paige is joined by Renard Brown (baseball), Johnnie Engelhardt (men’s cross country/track & field), Steve Isaacs (men’s basketball) and Sharon (Wilkerson) Emory (women’s basketball).
Paige shined on the gridiron at Rustburg High School and become the program’s first Division I football All-American. He garnered first-team accolades in 1987 and third-team honors in 1988 from Football Gazette.
The 1988 season was particularly special for the Flames. They went 8-3 and the three setbacks were by three points or less to Eastern Illinois (28-27), James Madison (31-28) and Western Illinois (36-35).
Paige graduated with 427 tackles, and is one of two players in program history with more than 400 career stops.
Brown helped lead the baseball team to the NAIA World Series in 1981 and garnered NAIA All-America honorable mention honors. His .376 career batting average is second in program history.
Isaacs helped the men’s basketball program win the 1980 NCCAA national championship, and he ranks fifth in program history with 1,777 career points and first with 1,130 career rebounds.
Engelhardt was Liberty’s first NCAA Division II men’s cross country All-American, and Emory was the 2000 Big South Conference player of the year.
Gandy-Golden continues assault on record book
Liberty senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden inched closer to owning the three major receiving records in the program’s record book.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder had eight catches for 174 yards and two highlight-reel touchdown receptions to highlight the Flames’ dominating performance against Buffalo.
Gandy-Golden is now second in career receiving yards with 2,780. He trails only Darrin Peterson, who had 3,170 yards. Peterson also owns the records for most receptions (215) and touchdown catches (27), while Gandy-Golden has 181 catches and 25 touchdown receptions.
Memorial first start
Liberty freshman Tayvion Land started Saturday night at nickelback to mark his first career appearance.
Land was the first four-star recruit to sign with the Flames this past February. He posted two tackles and a half tackle for a loss while splitting time with Ceneca Espinoza Jr. at nickelback.
Fellow freshman Kei’Trel Clark, a three-star signee, played significant snaps at boundary corner and had four solo tackles. He played in the first two games of the season.
Micah Glaize, a freshman and Brookville High product, played safety late in the fourth quarter. It was his first action on defense this season after he debuted on special teams last weekend at Louisiana.
