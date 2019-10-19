Liberty’s defense, the pride of the team through the season’s first six weeks, reverted back to previous seasons’ tendencies. The intensity with a big lead in the second half slipped, tackling was poor, and it nearly led to a catastrophic collapse against an FCS program.
Maine racked up 572 yards of total offense — 297 coming in the game's final 18 1/2 minutes — as the Black Bears trimmed a 35-point deficit down to 15 with a little less than 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Flames held on for a 59-44 victory Saturday evening at Williams Stadium.
It was a performance Flames coach Hugh Freeze called the “worst effort of the year” as Liberty allowed a season high in points and surrendered the second-most yards in a game this season.
“I felt like we were content in the second half of the game. I felt like instead of trying to apply pressure, I feel like we kind of let our foot off of the gas,” Flames freshman cornerback Kei’Trel Clark said after finishing with five tackles and his first career sack. “I feel like if we would have just kept on going, kept on pushing with the same mentality that we had in the first half, then we would have been just fine. Things didn’t happen that way.”
Clark’s sack was one of a season-high six for the Flames (5-2), who limited Maine (2-5) to 219 yards of offense in a dominating first half.
However, Black Bears true freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-26 passing in the second half to spark the comeback bid.
“For most of the year, I think our defense has played with great passion and carried this football team,” Freeze said. “ … It was our worst effort of the year. It’s good to be able to still celebrate a win when that happens, but it was not the level that our defense has been playing. We’re certainly going to have to play a lot better as we hit the road for the next three games.”
A happy reunion
Liberty running back Joshua Mack found a crease through the right side of the offensive line and dove into the end zone for a 2-yard scoring run late in the first half to give the Flames a four-touchdown lead over Maine.
The redshirt junior’s third touchdown run of the season carried a little extra significance.
Mack spent two seasons as Maine’s leading running back in 2016 and ’17 before transferring to Liberty to see if he could produce similar numbers at college football’s top tier.
“It was special, but it was just like any other game,” Mack said. “I didn’t really do anything different. It means just as much to me as scoring on them as it would any other team.”
Mack rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries.
Frankie Hickson, who had taken a backseat to Mack in the run game over the previous two contests, came to life in the second half against the Black Bears by rushing for 66 of his game-high 98 yards over the final 30 minutes.
Not again …
Injuries plagued the Flames during the season’s opening six weeks, primarily on the defensive side. The injury bug bit the offense in the first half Saturday night, particularly at slot receiver.
Freeze said after the game Shedro Louis did not play in the second half after suffering a groin injury and Damian King will have an MRI either today or Monday to determine if he has any structural damage in one of his knees after taking a nasty hit on a reception.
King’s only reception went for 15 yards late in the second quarter, and he was awkwardly tackled by Maine’s Joshua Huffman. King was crumpled between Huffman and the turf, and needed immediate assistance once he reached the sidelines.
Louis, who returned a kickoff 97 yards for Liberty’s first kickoff return touchdown since 2016, was injured on an incomplete pass with less than 60 seconds remaining in the opening half.
