Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blared through the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility early Friday morning. The pop of shoulder pads ramming into blocking sheds reverberated through the nearby outdoor practice field.
It was business as usual for the Liberty football team as spring practice continued.
The Flames are conducting spring practices even as athletic departments across the country are shutting down activities on campus because of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I don’t get too upset about things I can’t control, and this is certainly something I have zero control over,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said during Friday’s practice. “You obviously want to do what’s best for your kids and the people around your program. I’m glad I’m not in the decision-making process on that.”
Liberty, as one of seven Football Bowl Subdivision independent programs unaffiliated with a conference, does not have to adhere to the various conference rulings on halting practices and games.
The program completed its fifth practice Friday and is taking the upcoming week off for spring break. The university said Friday students can return to campus and resume classes in-person March 23, and the football program is set to resume practicing that morning.
“We just want to do what’s best and none of us feel qualified to decide what that is,” Freeze said. “Whatever we’re told is the best plan of action for this time, we’re going to abide by and support it.”
Virginia Tech’s spring practice was scheduled to begin March 21, but that is now in limbo after the Atlantic Coast Conference suspended athletic-related events Thursday. Those include “formal and organized practices.”
On Wednesday, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall halted all team activities before practices began March 24.
“It’s certainly a first of my lifetime like this. It’s one that I’m prayerful that will end quickly,” Freeze said. “It certainly seems to be out of my control for sure, and I think everybody’s just trying to speculate on the best process to make sure you protect people.”
Freeze hopes the NCAA, if it mandates no teams can compete in spring practices moving forward, will come up with a solution to allow coaches to work with the players for a couple of weeks prior to training camp.
“I’d rather have a two-week minicamp in the first of June than even spring practice, because then you have all your signees here and you have a full roster,” he said.
“You can do it in conjunction with your prospect camps since you’re already here. There’s some things that [the NCAA] may can do to help us some with that. There’s just a lot of moving parts, and certainly glad I’m not having to make all those decisions.”
Notes: Freeze said running back Treon Sibley and cornerback Emanuel Dabney are expected to return from undisclosed injuries following spring break. … Wide receiver Khaleb Coleman is close to returning to practice but will not be in full contact. … Linebacker Amarii Jenkins had surgery to remove a cyst off one of his shins, and Freeze said he will be out a little longer than the other players.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
