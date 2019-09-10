Liberty and Old Dominion agreed to extend their football series as Football Bowl Subdivision members to a fourth game scheduled to be played in the 2023 season.
Liberty announced Tuesday morning it will host Old Dominion at Williams Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Flames will pay the Monarchs an $800,000 guarantee.
The matchup is the ninth game scheduled for Liberty that season and the fourth home game on the docket.
The Flames are scheduled to host Bowling Green (Sept. 2), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 23) and UMass (Oct. 21) in addition to bringing ODU to Lynchburg for the third time in a span of six seasons.
The road games are against Coastal Carolina (Sept. 9), Buffalo (Sept. 16), Miami of Ohio (Sept. 30), Marshall (Oct. 14) and New Mexico State (Nov. 25).
Liberty began its tenure in the FBS by hosting ODU in the 2018 season opener. The Flames paid the Monarchs a $1.32 million guarantee — a figure typically reserved for Power 5 conference programs to give to Group of 5 schools — by taking the $1.25 million guarantee from playing at Auburn later in 2018 and flipping it, with an extra $70,000, to ODU.
The programs previously announced a home-and-home series to be played in 2021 and 2022. The Flames host the Monarchs on Sept. 18, 2021, and Liberty makes its first trip to recently renovated S.B. Ballard Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
