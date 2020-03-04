Late-game leads for Liberty in the previous two seasons felt insurmountable to opponents for two reasons: The Flames’ pack-line defense and their strong free-throw shooting.
Not only did Liberty suffocate opposing offenses with its defense, but it closed out games by converting from the free-throw line.
The defense hasn’t disappointed this season. The free-throw shooting, though, needs some work.
Liberty ranked in the top 10 in free-throw shooting the previous two seasons, but has dropped to 171st in the nation following Tuesday’s 55-49 victory over NJIT in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The Flames are making 70.9% of their free throws, and the poor shooting is cause for concern after they went 5 for 9 from the line in the final 90 seconds against the Highlanders.
“I watch them every day; they’re really good free-throw shooters. We might not be best or top in the nation, yet I’m really confident when we step up there,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
The Flames shot 79.2% in the 2017-18 campaign to finish fifth in the nation, and then tallied a 77.5% mark to finish 10th last season.
Liberty lost two strong free-throw shooters over the past two seasons to graduation in Ryan Kemrite and Lovell Cabbil, and only one player in the current eight-man rotation — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz — is shooting better from the charity stripe this season compared to previous campaigns.
Pacheco-Ortiz would rank fifth in the nation in free-throw shooting at a career-best 90.7% if he qualified through number of attempts per game. But even the senior point guard isn’t immune from misses at critical times. Tuesday night, he failed to convert on a pair of free throws with 14.6 seconds remaining.
“I think all that can snowball on you when one guy misses one,” McKay said. “We’re not used to seeing Georgie or Darius [McGhee] or [Elijah Cuffee] miss a free throw. I don’t really pay much [attention] to it because I see them in practice and really confident in our ability to knock down free throws.”
Three starters — Caleb Homesley (59.8%), Scottie James (65.6%) and McGhee (81.8%) — have seen dips in their free-throw shooting this season. Reserve Myo Baxter-Bell is usually on the floor late in games because of his confident touch at the line, but his free-throw percentage has dropped nearly 3 points this season to 71.7% after shooting 74.6% in his first three seasons.
Speaking about the defense …
Liberty continued its trend of stellar defensive play against NJIT on Tuesday night by holding the Highlanders to less than 50 points for the third time this season.
In fact, the Flames have allowed fewer than 50 points 15 times this season, and they rank second in the nation behind Virginia in scoring defense.
“We try to be hard to play against, no matter who we’re playing,” Pacheco-Ortiz said.
Liberty (28-4) hosts Stetson (16-16) in the ASUN tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Hatters, who split the regular-season series with the Flames, failed to score more than 50 points in both matchups.
Managing minutes
Stetson will be Liberty’s fourth opponent in eight days, and the Flames could play five times in 11 days if they advance to Sunday’s championship game.
McKay planned for this type of scenario last week. His goal is to limit the amount of work the players in the eight-man rotation face in between games — that might mean lighter practices and more time in treatment and the film room to prepare for the upcoming opponents — and allow the group to revert to their season-long habits of preparation so they can be as mentally and physically fresh as possible.
“We have an experienced team [and] we’re 40 minutes away from playing in the final for the third consecutive year,” McKay said. “They’ll rest up, we’ll have a little bit of practice [Wednesday] and obviously prep for the semifinal game.”
Target on their back
The Flames played as the preseason favorite throughout the entire season, and that continued into the conference tournament with eighth-seeded NJIT preventing the Flames from pulling away.
The tournament’s top seed is expecting another challenge Thursday against fourth-seeded Stetson.
“We know that we’ve got a target just because we’re the No. 1 seed,” Homesley said, “but we throw all the seeding out and we just go out there and play.”
