Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdul-Rahim’s message to his team before Thursday evening’s game against Liberty was simple: The Flames, coming off two losses, were going to display the type of effort on both ends of the court that were missing last week against North Florida and Stetson.
The warning didn’t matter. The Flames flexed their muscles to quickly reassert their dominance in the ASUN Conference.
Liberty held Kennesaw State without a field goal for a 15-minute stretch spanning both halves and the Flames scored on 23 of 27 possessions in the second half to cruise to an 83-45 victory before an announced crowd of 3,988 at the Vines Center.
“We had a little bit of a slow start defensively, especially, but I think offensively it was one of our better nights,” Liberty redshirt senior forward Scottie James said. “We shared the ball really well, hit shots that were there and did a really good job there.”
The Flames (20-3, 6-2 ASUN) shot 32 of 57 (56.1%) for the game to end a three-game stretch in which they shot poorly from the field. They were 44 of 157 (28%) from the field against Lipscomb, North Florida and Stetson.
Liberty shot 18 of 28 in the second half and scored 32 of its 52 points in the paint over the final 20 minutes.
The 64.3 shooting percentage in the half marked the third time this season (Akron and Trinity Baptist) that Liberty shot better than 60 percent over the final minutes.
“We scored on the interior, we got to the line a little more than we have in the past, and I think our defense enabled us to play freely offensively because we were getting consecutive stops,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
James led the scoring inside with 16 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. He shot 6 of 9 from the field.
“Scottie’s motor is unreal. That’s the best I’ve seen it,” Liberty redshirt senior guard Caleb Homesley said. “ … He’s got that motor where he can go and grab any rebound in any area. We need that from him.”
Myo Baxter-Bell came off the bench and made all five of his shots while scoring 11 points, and Homesley got out of an offensive funk by scoring 15 points and hitting 5 of his 7 shots inside the 3-point line.
“Their seniors in Scottie and Caleb and even Myo when he came in, they put their imprint on the game,” Abdul-Rahim said.
Elijah Cuffee and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz each scored 11 points on a combined 9-of-13 shooting from the field.
The Flames led by 16 at the half and scored on their opening 13 possessions of the second half to take a 64-31 lead on Pacheco-Ortiz’s 3 with 10:09 remaining.
Liberty closed the game scoring on 10 of 12 possessions with the bench producing most of the damage.
Blake Preston and Shiloh Robinson each scored five points during the stretch.
“I thought that we showed a lot of maturity. I like the way we shared the ball,” McKay said. “I felt like we took a step and grew a little bit.”
Liberty used a 21-2 run spanning nearly 10 minutes to take a 20-point lead and led 34-18 at halftime.
The Flames scored seven times in a 10-possession stretch — a 19-0 run lasting 6 1/2 minutes — to take a 33-13 lead and seize control against an overmatched Kennesaw State team that has now lost 12 consecutive games.
KSU (1-20, 0-8) trailed 12-11 on Pietro Agostini’s layup with 13:46 remaining, but it went cold by making 1 of 15 shots from the field to close the half.
“I was actually proud of us throwing that first punch and hanging in that first two rounds,” Abdul-Rahim said, “… but they do what champions do and they responded.”
The Owls missed their final 11 attempts from the field spanning the first half’s closing 10:40, and the only saving grace was Tyler Hooker’s five free throws in the final 36.8 seconds to keep KSU from trailing by more than 20 points.
The field goal drought continued into the second half and finally ended on Ugo Obineke’s layup with 15:34 remaining that cut the deficit to 46-24.
The Owls went 15:03 without a field goal spanning the first and second halves.
“We just try to have a defensive identity every game, and I thought tonight we brought it for the most part,” Homesley said. “We know Hooker’s a good player, he likes to try to get downhill, so the more impacted the ball screens, it helped our guards.”
Hooker led the Owls with 12 points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Reach Damien Sordelett (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.