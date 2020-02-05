Hugh Freeze and his Liberty football staff put the finishing touches on its 2020 signing class Wednesday with the addition of three-star cornerback Quinton Reese.
Reese is the 23rd player and 16th three-star recruit to sign with the Flames between the December and February signing periods.
His signing jumped Liberty up to No. 97 in 247Sports.com’s class recruiting rankings, giving the Flames their first top-100 recruiting class in program history.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Reese finished his senior season at Blessed Trinity Catholic (Alpharetta, Georgia) with 115 tackles and eight interceptions and was named the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s 4A North Fulton defensive player of the year.
“We loved him all along. He took his time deciding,” Freeze said, adding Reese didn’t take many campus visits during December. “Some of the bigger schools that had offered him filled up, so it was kind of fortunate for us, too.”
The Flames still could add up to more two scholarship players through the conclusion of the signing period on April 1.
Freeze said adding a linebacker is a priority. The group lost Solomon Ajayi and Brandon Tillmon to graduation, and junior Remington Green announced last week he intends to transfer.
“We have two scholarships left,” Freeze said. “ ... We’re definitely looking for another linebacker. We’ll possibly take a long offensive tackle if one came available."
Flames add three preferred walk-ons
The Flames announced three preferred walk-ons in December and added three more Wednesday to give the team 29 additions for the upcoming season.
E.C. Glass High offensive lineman BJ Wheat headlined the list of preferred walk-ons Wednesday. Wheat, listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, had offers from Division II programs Charleston, Fairmont State, Virginia State and West Virginia State.
“I think he has a chance to develop into being a quality offensive lineman,” Freeze said of Wheat, who was a VHSL Class 4 second-team all-state selection and garnered first-team accolades from Region 4D and the Seminole District as a senior.
Linebacker DJ Humes (St. Thomas Aquinas in Pembroke Pines, Florida) and quarterback RJ Glod (Ponte Vedra High in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida) joined Wheat as preferred walk-ons.
Marshall promoted to chief of staff
Darry Marshall, who gave Freeze his first coaching job at Briarcrest Christian School (Memphis, Tennessee) in 1992, was promoted to Freeze’s chief of staff as the coaching and administrative staff underwent a recent shuffle.
Marshall replaces Jim Nichols, who is now the vice president of university and athletic development at Liberty. Marshall was a defensive quality control assistant last season.
“It’s just somebody that I totally trust,” Freeze said of Marshall. “ … I do know that his heart is in the right spot, his demeanor is good for me and I know that if he says something to me, he has wisdom and it comes from a genuine place and motives. He wants to help everything be better here.”
Other staff moves
Sean “SJ” Tuohy Jr., the younger brother of former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher, was hired as an assistant athletic director — director of football operations at Liberty. He will work with Marshall and Paul Rutigliano, the program’s director of business operations and NFL liaison.
Eric Ponio, who spent the 2019 season as a graduate assistant on defense, was promoted to a quality control assistant and will work with the defense.
Freeze said his final hire for the staff for the upcoming season will be a graduate assistant working with the defense.
Injury update
Quarterback Johnathan Bennett, who suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee celebrating a teammate's touchdown in late September, is expected back at some point during the spring practices.
"Maybe the last two weeks is probably the best projection," Freeze said of Bennett's timetable.
Bennett suffered the injury celebrating Brandon Robinson's rushing touchdown against Hampton on Sept. 21.
He will be a redshirt freshman this upcoming season and compete with Auburn transfer Malik Willis and graduate transfer Chris Ferguson for the starting job.
“I’m really excited about the depth and competition we’ve been able to create there," Freeze said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.