Liberty learned a valuable lesson the hard way Saturday night against 22nd-ranked Syracuse: When you get into the red zone as the underdog, points need to be scored. Otherwise, the favorite will take advantage of the opening, whether its a sliver or a gaping hole.
That is exactly what Syracuse did at Williams Stadium.
Liberty failed to score on its two first-quarter drives into the red zone, and the Flames didn’t get another crack at putting points on the board until late in the fourth quarter. By then it was too late.
Syracuse took advantage of the Flames’ inability to get on the board early and used a stingy defensive performance to record a 24-0 victory before an announced crowd of 21,671, the third-largest crowd in Williams Stadium history.
Liberty was limited to 234 yards of total offense. The Flames finished with minus-4 yards rushing, the fewest yards picked up on the ground since Coastal Carolina held Liberty to minus-23 yards in the 2016 season finale in Conway, South Carolina.
Liberty’s second and third drives of the game reached the red zone, but the Flames did not have any points to show for the deep drives into Syracuse territory.
The second drive ended with Alex Probert missing a 43-yard field goal wide right. After a Syracuse punt, LU quarterback Buckshot Calvert connected with Antonio Gandy-Golden for 56-yard catch-and-run to the SU 5, but Joshua Mack fumbled the ball two plays later at the SU 3.
Syracuse led 10-0 at halftime, then got rushing touchdowns from Jarveon Howard in the third quarter and Moe Neal in the fourth to put the game away.
