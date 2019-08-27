Josh Aldridge hasn’t shied away in the past from playing freshmen on the defensive line.
Aldridge, who is in his first season as Liberty’s defensive line coach, spent five seasons in the same position at Division II programs Ouachita Baptist and West Georgia. While upperclassmen dominated on the line during those campaigns from 2013 to 2017, a redshirt freshman in Aldridge’s final season at UWG broke through and made contributions.
A pair of true freshmen this season are expected to make immediate impacts with the Flames. TreShaun Clark and Brayden Monday were listed as backup defensive ends on the initial two-deep depth chart released earlier this week.
“Both of those guys are some of the best freshmen I’ve ever had,” Aldridge said of Clark and Monday. “Especially not coaching at this level yet, but you don’t have many FBS freshmen playing.”
Clark and Monday were two of the eight recruits who signed in the early signing period this past December, and both enrolled at LU over the summer. They immediately made an impression on the coaching staff when they first suited up for practice, with Clark serving as Jessie Lemonier’s understudy and Monday following behind Austin Lewis at the other end position.
“Those two defensive ends, they jump off the page at you,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
Aldridge has coached his fair share of linemen who have enjoyed monstrous seasons at the Division II level, most of them upperclassmen. However, during his final season at UWG in 2017, redshirt freshman Deandre Gardenhire had 8.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks.
Aldridge is expecting that out of his two freshmen.
“These two freshmen D-ends we got are going to be game-changers for us,” Aldridge said. “They’re both going to play.”
Monday and Clark both chose Liberty over other FBS programs. Monday, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ranking, held offers from Florida, Ohio State and Michigan State, and Clark had the option of attending Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Marshall and UConn.
Freeze made it a priority to visit with both Monday and Clark before signing day to ensure they were still committed to signing with Liberty.
“Him flying to my house really made a big impact. He was so good with my parents,” Monday said. “I really felt like he was a great guy and this place was the right fit for me. Which I always felt like Liberty was the right place for me being from my Christian background and being at a school where I want to be comfortable.”
Monday is listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and will serve as the backup for the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Lewis. Monday added 5 pounds of muscle since arriving on campus so he can be more physical when attacking the left side of the offensive line.
Lewis, a sophomore, was named to a freshman All-America team last season after posting 24 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
“He helps me out a lot with knowing how to use our body type, because he’s real tall, long,” Monday said of how Lewis has taken him under his wing. “Helping me out with that and learning how to use my frame. That’s been the hardest part for me, learning the plays, and he’s definitely helped me out a lot in that.”
Clark’s 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame is nearly identical to Lemonier’s 6-foot-3, 240-pound stature, and both are known for their ability to continue in pursuit of the ball across the field.
Clark was born in Danville and lived the first five years of his life there before moving to Georgia. He and his family eventually moved to Cape Coral, Florida, where he emerged as a standout defensive end as a high school sophomore.
Clark posted 32 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks as a senior despite playing with a right pinky that was severely damaged during Cape Coral High’s spring game in 2018.
Clark was going in for a sack when his right pinky got stuck between the quarterback’s helmet and a fellow defensive teammate’s helmet.
The impact severely damaged the top bone in his pinky. The damaged piece later had to be removed.
“It hasn’t had an effect on me as much as I would have thought it would have. Before I came back I was a little scared to come back, I was, like, nervous,” Clark said. “Once I got back out there, I was more confident, and I feel like I played better and faster than I did before.”
Clark spent training camp learning behind Lemonier, who had an immediate impact in his first season at Liberty in 2018. The senior led the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks.
“It’s been great actually playing behind Jessie. He’s actually one of the people, I would say, has been the most helpful for me,” Clark said. “I play behind him and he actually tells me every day what I do wrong, tells me every day what I do right. He helps build my confidence, and he also helps me get better and work on my craft.”