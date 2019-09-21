Liberty did exactly what it was supposed to do Saturday night against Hampton.
The Flames asserted their will with a quick-strike opening drive, flexed their muscles as the game wore on and got plenty of younger players needed experience in a 62-27 triumph over the in-state Football Championship Subdivision program before an announced attendance of 18,944 at Williams Stadium.
“Just thankful for another victory,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said after the Flames improved to 2-2. “Hopefully we didn’t get beat up too bad. We had a few kids leave the game. We need to be healthy next week; it’s a huge game for us back at home [against New Mexico] before we hit the road for a while. It’s a big game, and glad to see them excited about [the win today].”
The player who benefited the most from the massive lead was backup quarterback Brandon Robinson, who played for the first time in his career during the blowout. The redshirt freshman made his debut in the first half on a goal-line play in which he finished with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, but the score came at a cost.
Johnathan Bennett, a true freshman who has been the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Buckshot Calvert the entire season, suffered a left knee injury during the post-touchdown celebration with Robinson and needed to be taken off the field on a cart.
He returned to the field in the second quarter and needed the assistance of crutches and a knee brace while on the sidelines.
“It obviously does not look good when you’re in that kind of brace,” Freeze said. “Man, the kid’s excited for one of his teammates and he goes out to celebrate with him and then that happens. That’s difficult and disappointing for him to be injured like that. Next man up, and it happens in strange ways sometimes, and that one was a strange way to lose one of your backup quarterbacks.”
That injury dampened a performance in which the Flames (2-2) racked up a season-high 575 yards of total offense. Robinson picked up 105 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“It was great. I’ve been waiting for this moment since November 2017,” Robinson said. “They needed me to run the ball, so I got in and did it. It felt good.”
Calvert, not to be outdone, continued his strong play since Freeze began coaching from the sideline. The senior completed 10 of 16 passes for 319 yards before being taken out in the third quarter after the Flames took a 48-20 lead. His two touchdown passes went to Antonio Gandy-Golden for 73 and 29 yards. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver caught four passes for 181 yards.
“It is good with two straight games with no interceptions,” Freeze said of Calvert, who has completed 33 of 46 passes for 644 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two games.
Gandy-Golden’s two touchdown receptions gave him 27 for his career to tie him with Darrin Peterson for the most in program history. The senior now has 2,962 career receiving yards and is 208 away from matching Peterson’s program mark of 3,170.
The Flames were 3 for 3 on red-zone opportunities in the first half with rushing touchdowns from Frankie Hickson, Robinson and Peytton Pickett, and converted on their lone red-zone trip in the second half on Joshua Mack’s 3-yard run.
Liberty redshirt junior strong safety Ceneca Espinoza Jr. picked off his second pass of the season and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to give the Flames a 34-12 lead with 9:33 remaining in the first half.
“I was just reading his eyes,” Espinoza said of the interception.
Hampton scored its first points before it even picked up a first down against a Liberty defense that finally found success limiting the run game.
A first-quarter Hampton punt ricocheted off Kei’Trel Clark’s helmet and bounced into the end zone, where it was recovered by Damon Woodcock to cut the Pirates’ deficit to 13-6.
The Pirates scored again with 2:18 left in the first half on Deondre Francois’ 28-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bonds. But they gained just 96 yards on their next five drives, which ended with a turnover on downs, the interception returned for a touchdown, two punts and the end of the half.
Francois completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Bonds finished with eight catches for 144 yards and two scores.
He scored on a 53-yard reception early in the fourth quarter that cut the Flames’ lead to 55-27.
The Flames limited the Pirates to 113 rushing yards on 37 attempts. It was the first time this season the Flames held an opponent to less than 200 rushing yards.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.