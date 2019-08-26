Liberty and ESPN Events entered a secondary bowl game agreement for the upcoming bowl cycle in which the television network can place the Flames in one of its postseason games.
Liberty announced Monday that ESPN can select the Flames to play in six bowl games for the 2020-25 bowl cycle: the Boca Raton Bowl, Camellia Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl and New Mexico Bowl.
The Flames can be placed in one of those bowl games if either conference tied into those bowls does not have enough teams to fill their respective bowl slots.
“That’s really an important addition for us,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said. “We feel that over the last 2 1/2 years, Liberty is the fastest growing football program in America, and this is just another huge step forward for us to be able to secure this bowl agreement with ESPN.”
Liberty is entering its second season of a multi-year partnership with ESPN in which the network has exclusive rights to broadcast the Flames’ home football games. The network’s new digital streaming channel, ESPN+, will carry all six home games this season.
McCaw said he anticipates the possible bowl list will grow in the near future to eight or nine bowl games each season.
The Flames are in their first season as full-fledged members of the Football Bowl Subdivision, meaning the program is now fully eligible for all postseason bowl games, including the College Football Playoff if Liberty is ranked as one of the top four teams in the nation.
“Really just grateful for our partnership with ESPN to have that opportunity,” he said.
Last season as a transitioning FBS program, Liberty secured a two-year secondary bowl tie-in agreement with the Cure Bowl that ends after this upcoming bowl season.
The Flames can secure a spot in that bowl if they are bowl eligible with seven victories (because of two FCS programs on the schedule) and the American Athletic and Sun Belt conferences do not have enough teams to fill their respective bowl slots.
Liberty has previously played at the site of the Myrtle Beach Bowl (Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina,) and the New Mexico Bowl (Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico).
Brooks Stadium is the home of Coastal Carolina, the Flames’ former rival in the Big South Conference, and Liberty played at Dreamstyle Stadium last season and posted a 52-43 victory over New Mexico.