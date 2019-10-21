Kei’Trel Clark lined up next to the home sideline for the majority of his second-half snaps at field cornerback Saturday night against Maine, and the Liberty freshman sensed something he hadn’t felt in the previous six games: No energy.
It didn’t sit right with him, especially in a game in which the Flames’ five-touchdown lead dwindled at a rapid rate.
“Everybody was just like, ‘Is this really happening?’ because we knew that we’re better than this,” Clark said after Saturday’s 59-44 victory over the FCS Black Bears. “We’ve got to tighten up and we’ve got to do better.”
Clark and the rest of his defensive teammates spent the Sunday film session embarrassed by the collective performance. Maine did feature nuances that previously weren’t on film that caught Liberty off guard, but frequently losing one-on-one battles and not finishing tackles were traits not typical in how the Flames played during the season’s opening six weeks.
The film initially made the defensive players embarrassed, but that quickly changed into anger they hope to tap into and utilize this weekend against Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.
“[The coaches are] mad and all of us are mad. It was not a good game on Saturday. We’ve got to step it up,” redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said Monday. “We all have the desire to really become a great defense. We’re not complacent; we’re not happy with the win, so we’re upset and we know what we’ve got to do.”
Liberty’s defense was the catalyst to a 4-2 start before the first of two open weeks. The unit, which was shredded at times in the previous two campaigns, displayed a stingy resolve in the red zone and capitalized on the opposing offense’s mistakes.
In those six games, the defense held opponents to less than 20 points three times and less than 400 yards of total offense four times.
Those numbers are a significant improvement from last season when opponents were limited to less than 20 points three times and fewer than 400 yards five times in 12 games.
The Flames on Saturday allowed a first-drive field goal to Maine, but then settled in and forced two turnovers in a three-possession span to allow the offense to build a 31-3 lead with a little less than 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Black Bears scored two touchdowns before halftime, but trailed 52-17 with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter. That is when the Flames (5-2) subbed the starting defense out and Maine took advantage by scoring three touchdowns in a 2:15 stretch to force the LU starters back into the game to preserve the lead.
Maine, which had 219 yards of offense in the first quarter, totaled 353 yards in the second half.
“We just definitely got to work on finishing games better. We started the game pretty well, forced some turnovers, but during the second half, we kind of let it slip away and we let Maine get back into the game,” redshirt senior linebacker Solomon Ajayi said. “ ... We’ve just got to work better at being more cohesive and making sure we’re finishing better and not getting complacent over the course of a game and keep attacking it like it’s the first quarter.”
The Sunday film sessions are called “Truthful Sundays” to expose the good and the bad from the previous game, and there happened to be more bad on the defensive side than the previous weeks.
But the one element the players took from the session was the defensive deficiencies came in a victory and weren’t exposed against a Power 5 conference program, like Rutgers, of the Big Ten, that could have easily led to a complete momentum shift and a loss.
That allowed each player to look at what he did wrong in the game and how he could improve, something which was lacking in previous seasons when the points and yards allowed in losses mounted up.
“I feel like that’s probably the biggest difference on this team from last year to this year. A lot of guys are realizing that … before we point fingers at somebody else and say, ‘He could have done this better,’ we’re looking into ourselves and looking at what we did wrong. We’re being accountable for it,” Ajayi said. “Some years, you would just be happy to win the game regardless of how many yards or points you gave up, but now we’re not happy about that. That’s not our standard; that’s the standard we’ve set over this year. Last game was a fluke to us. We shouldn’t have let it happen at all. It’s good to know guys are not happy with the results and to know that we see ourselves as a better defense than that. It’s definitely good to see that and know that we’re better than what we showed.”
Despite the loss, Liberty still ranks in the top 25 nationally in four defensive categories: Fourth-down conversion defense (24th), passes intercepted (11th), red-zone defense (ninth) and team sacks (21st).
“The defense has carried this football team for most of the year, and coming off of what I saw from last year’s defense I think it’s been remarkable what they’ve been able to do,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “Certainly Saturday night was not the level to which they’ve played, so I expect them to bounce back and work extremely hard this week to make sure there’s not a repeat of that.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
