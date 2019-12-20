ORLANDO, Fla. — Three simple words encompass the improvement made by the Liberty defense this season, a campaign in which the unit transformed from the weak link into a complement to the high-powered offense: Do. Your. Job.
It is a mantra defensive coordinator Scott Symons instilled in his players, and one they took to heart as the season progressed. They knew if the Flames were going to become bowl eligible in the program’s first full-fledged season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, it was up to the defense to take the biggest step forward.
The players stayed true to the three words Symons kept harping on each week and helped Liberty reach its first bowl game. The test for the unit in the Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network) will be to consistently do its job against Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense that is one of the nation’s best at churning out yards and controlling time of possession.
“Most of the time when you’re playing an option offense, if one guy is wrong, you’re going to get hurt, and that’s the beauty of the offense and the nature of that,” Symons said. “That’s what I like about it as a defensive coordinator is it really challenges and tests us. It is as assignment-sound football as you can get.”
The Flames’ run defense has improved this season by allowing nearly 30 fewer rushing yards per game (192.7) compared to last season (221.8), but they struggled against another Sun Belt Conference opponent that relies on its running attack.
Flames sophomore safety JaVon Scruggs remembers that game as one in which his team did not do its job. Louisiana shredded the Flames’ defense for 407 yards and had two players eclipse the 100-yard mark in a 35-14 triumph on Sept. 7.
“If it’s one game I can think about where we really have to do our job, it’s definitely against Georgia Southern,” Scruggs said.
The Eagles (7-5) don’t utilize a traditional Flexbone triple-option attack similar to the one the Flames (7-5) saw last season against Army or in previous seasons against Kennesaw State.
Instead, Georgia Southern uses quarterback Shai Werts in the pistol formation, which delays the timing of the option offense, but doesn’t make it any less potent.
GSU ranks eight in the nation averaging 261.5 rushing yards per game and is one of 27 teams in the 130-team FBS to average more than 5 yards per carry.
“You just have to do your job. You can’t get vertical during a play; you have to stay at the line of scrimmage,” Liberty senior defensive tackle Vincent Elefante said. “ … Everyone has their job, and if they execute at a high level, you can kind of force them into some difficult situations where they can’t run the ball as much.”
Werts has rushed for 676 yards and five touchdowns this season. Running backs J.D. King and Wesley Kennedy III have rushed for a combined 1,536 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“It’s not just me. There’s multiple options that we’ve got in the backfield,” Werts said. “ … There’s so many options, so you can’t really just go to sleep on me. When you do, I’ve got to kind of make you pay for it. So just preparing and taking what the defense gives me, that’s all it comes down to.”
The Eagles don’t pass the ball much, but they are efficient when they do. Werts has completed 52.8% of his passes for 704 yards and nine touchdowns.
Werts is one of four players to attempt a pass this season, and none of them has thrown an interception.
“He’s an option quarterback. He’s really good. He’s the most dynamic quarterback we’ve seen,” Symons said of Werts. “When you compare him to Virginia’s quarterback [Bryce Perkins], he’s got more quick twitch as far as initial quickness.
“He’s the key to the whole offense, like is typical in most option offenses. Makes good decisions on his reads, tough to bring down, and if you’re unsound on the back end, he’ll make you hurt throwing the ball, too. He does a really good job running it.”
The one drawback, though, to GSU’s triple-option attack is its ability to keep a possession going when it faces third down.
The Eagles rank 122nd nationally in third-down conversions at 31.5%, and it is imperative the Flames get off the field when they have GSU in third-down situations.
Liberty ranks 105th in third-down defense by allowing opponents to convert on 44.1% of those chances.
“First-down defense is critical when you’re playing an option team,” Symons said. “We want to be in second-and-7, not second-and-5.”
The Flames were without linebacker Brandon Tillmon and rover Elijah Benton in the loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns, but both are expected to start against the Eagles.
Benton leads the team with 48 solo tackles. Flames coach Hugh Freeze has said this season Tillmon is built for games in which the linebackers need to be physical at the line of scrimmage.
Those two will help defensive end Jessie Lemonier, who leads the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He played all but one snap against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“That joker runs from sideline to sideline, and he’s going to be a terror,” Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford said of Lemonier. “We’ve got to make sure we know where he is at all times.”
