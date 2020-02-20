Caleb Homesley snared his seventh and final rebound of the game, delivered a quick outlet pass and watched the final seconds tick off the clock Thursday night.
The Liberty redshirt senior gave a look to his teammates — a locked-in stare of approval — as the Flames began celebrating a victory that gave them sole possession of first place in the ASUN Conference standings.
Homesley made four free throws in the final 40 seconds to cap a 28-point performance and Liberty staved off North Florida’s rally in the final minute to claim an 82-77 victory Thursday night before an announced attendance of 5,613 at the Vines Center.
The Flames (25-3, 11-2 ASUN) hold a half-game lead over the Ospreys (18-11, 11-3) with three games remaining in the regular season.
“A really hard-fought game and we expected nothing less than that because we know what a quality opponent North Florida is and their unconventional style really tests your defense,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Was pleased to have the outcome that we did and thought we got better in a lot of different ways.”
Liberty converted at the free-throw line in the final 40 seconds, going 5 for 6 from the stripe. Those conversions offset an abysmal final 10 minutes from the offensive end (2-for-7 shooting) and a stretch of six consecutive misses from the charity stripe that opened the door for the Ospreys to trim the deficit to one possession in the final 30 seconds.
The Flames’ only two made field goals in the final 10 minutes came on back-to-back possessions when Scottie James (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Homesley converted in the paint to put the Flames up 75-67 with 1:56 remaining.
Homesley made two free throws for a 10-point edge, but the Flames missed six straight free throws from three different players — James, Darius McGhee and Homesley — and that was enough of an opening for the Ospreys to cut the deficit to 77-74 on Ivan Gandia-Rosa’s layup with 40.5 seconds left.
Homesley, who has struggled this season from the charity stripe by shooting 56.1% entering this game, made his final four from the line and shot 11 of 15 from there for the game.
He shot 10 of 13 from the charity stripe in the final 4:07.
“I think for us, we’ve just got to get in the gym and start hitting more free throws. We knew it was going to come to a game like that toward the end,” Homesley said. “We knew that they wanted to shoot a lot of 3s toward the end and it was going to be a free-throw game. We had to step up and knock them in.”
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 17 points and made all eight of his free throws.
He was not fouled in the final 5 1/2 minutes to prevent the Flames’ best free-throw shooter (92.6%) from adding to his total.
“Those free throws are big. We’ve got to do a better job of just making them,” he said. “ … We’re going to learn from this. We’ve got time to get better at it.”
North Florida’s J.T. Escobar scored a team-high 26 points, but he missed a point-blank layup with 17 seconds remaining that would have cut the deficit to one at 80-79.
Homesley corralled that rebound and made his 10th and 11th free throws of the game to seal the triumph.
“That’s big for us because they go for 3s. One 3, it puts a dent in the score,” Homesley said. “Whenever we can get consecutive stops like that and we go down and shoot free throws, it helps us out.”
UNF shot 17 of 41 from 3-point range for the game. The Ospreys were 10 of 18 from distance in the second half, with five of those makes coming in the final 5 1/2 minutes after the Flames took a 67-56 lead.
“They’re an extremely difficult team to play against just like we are,” UNF coach Matthew Driscoll said. “When you have five seniors and you’re old just like they are and we are, it’s going to be a game like this.”
The Ospreys’ rally fell short in part because they allowed Liberty to build an early advantage by picking apart their 1-3-1 zone in the first half with various backdoor cuts and a bevy of floaters from just inside the free-throw line.
The Flames’ offensive execution led to a 40-31 halftime lead.
“We got some good shots,” McKay said.
Liberty shot 62.1% from the field — its best shooting percentage in a first half this season — and scored a whopping 30 points in the paint.
“I thought the first half was the difference in the game when they scored on 11 out of 13 possessions and shot 62% and did something they don’t do often — score 40 points in the first half,” Driscoll said.
Homesley and McGhee were featured prominently in the offense in the first half with the two catching a pass at the free-throw line and either attacking the basket or finding a teammate cutting behind UNF’s last line of protection, forward Wajid Aminu.
“The middle’s open, and for us, we just try to attack what we see,” Homesley said. “It just so happened that was going.”
Homesley and McGhee combined for 22 first-half points, and James added 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.
The efficient offense allowed the Flames to seize command despite North Florida’s perimeter shooting.
Seven of the Ospreys’ 12 first-half made field goals came from 3-point range, with Gandia-Rosa and Escobar each hitting three from distance.
Gandia-Rosa finished with 17 points and nine assists.
