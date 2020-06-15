Wendell McClain spent Monday morning on the football field at Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia. He and his teammates, though, could only run through drills to maintain physical distancing.
But it was a welcomed return to a sense of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
McClain finished up the practice close to 10 a.m. and headed home to watch film. This film, however, wasn’t in preparation for his senior season at Tift County. He was watching how JaVon Scruggs, a rising junior safety at Liberty, flew around the field and had a knack for being around the ball as a free safety.
Scruggs and McClain both have similar builds, and the 6-foot, 165-pound McClain could fit in at safety or cornerback at the next level.
“They said I can play either one — safety or corner,” McClain said Monday in a phone interview.
McClain, who became Liberty’s third verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting class last Wednesday, is eager to showcase his versatility this upcoming season at Tift County.
He played free safety as a sophomore and junior and is now moving to cornerback as a senior.
“He started at safety for us the last two years, and the reason being is he can play any spot in the secondary,” Tift County coach Ashley Anders said. “But the reason we had him at safety is his football IQ is so high. He’s the one that makes our checks and makes our calls. Any kind of motions and things like that, he’s the quarterback back there. I think he is a corner because he has so much length to him, but I could not play him at corner because I didn’t have anybody that could replace him doing those things.
“This year I have another kid [Jackson Strickland] that’s a lot like Wendell as far as the football IQ and stuff, and he’s a safety and not a corner. That’s enabled us to move Wendell to corner and feel real good about it.”
McClain was a Region 1-AAAAAAA second-team selection as a junior in 2019. He posted 47 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries and three interceptions.
He chose Liberty over offers from nine other programs, including fellow FBS programs South Alabama, Akron and Army. He also held offers from FCS programs The Citadel, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Western Carolina, and he had Division II offers from Kentucky Wesleyan and Notre Dame College (Ohio).
“Wendell’s got unbelievable character. He’s a super, super kid, and he always has been,” Anders said. “ … He’s just always been the guy that took on the leadership role. A good, genuine, cares-for-his-teammate-type kid. Liberty, shoot, they’ve got a pretty good reputation of that type of kid being at school there. I think that weighed a lot on him.”
Safeties coach Corey Battoon served as McClain’s primary recruiter, and defensive coordinator Scott Symons and defensive line coach Josh Aldridge helped seal the recruitment during the pandemic.
“They called me every week, we talked every week, and they kept it real with me. That’s what I really wanted,” McClain said. “They just made me feel comfortable while we were talking. I just felt like I was talking to my coaches in high school right now.”
Added Anders: “Coach Aldridge and Coach Symons, I think they’ve done a really, really good job of recruiting him. With Wendell, with the way that they pursued him and the things that they were telling him and just through the recruiting process, I think he got pretty close to those guys. I think that was the main thing. The coaching was a huge part in his decision making.”
