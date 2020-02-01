The chance for Florida Gulf Coast to seize a modicum of momentum and trim into Liberty’s lead was presented midway through the second half Saturday evening.
Another Liberty second-half turnover led to a pair of FGCU shot opportunities that didn’t find the bottom of the basket. The third attempt was blocked by Shiloh Robinson and led to a fastbreak chance for the Flames, who capitalized on Caleb Homesley’s 3-pointer from the left wing to reassert dominance.
Liberty took advantage of FGCU’s miscues. The same couldn’t be said for the Eagles.
The Flames’ offense took flight and the defense delivered another stellar performance in a 61-46 victory before an announced crowd of 4,413 at the Vines Center.
The Flames (21-3, 7-2 ASUN Conference) held a 20-0 edge in points off turnovers. FGCU forced 12 Liberty turnovers, but went 0 of 13 from the field with two turnovers on the subsequent possessions.
It was the most turnovers the Flames have committed in conference play.
Liberty entered the game leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.7).
“I think we need to take care of it better, myself included, but I think that our defense tonight was outstanding,” Homesley said, “us being able to get back, rally, rally to the ball, get the ball stopped early and then ultimately finish the play.”
Robinson’s block was one of three the Flames recorded on FGCU possessions following turnovers, and all three blocked shots led to Liberty points.
“I think that was the game, to be honest with you,” FGCU coach Michael Fly said.
“ … I think that’s what it was. They did a really good job defensively.”
Elijah Cuffee, who had seven points, delivered the first block less than five minutes into the second half that led to a Kyle Rode 3-pointer for a 41-22 lead.
Rode followed suit four minutes later with a blocked shot, and the Flames converted on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz’s layup for a 45-27 advantage.
“That’s huge,” Cuffee said. “ … I think we just kind of turned it up defensively, got to do what we wanted to do and get back to what we usually do and how we like to play.”
Pacheco-Ortiz led the Flames with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He made 4 of 6 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and recorded two of the Flames’ 11 steals.
Homesley added 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a career-high five steals, and Scottie James added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
The Flames shot 25 of 45 (55.6%) from the field and completed the two-game homestand shooting better than 50% from the field in both games after shooting a season-low 33.3% in a loss at Stetson on Jan. 25.
“I think it’s always good to see the ball go in,” Cuffee said.
Florida Gulf Coast (7-17, 4-5) had committed seven and eight turnovers in its past two games against Jacksonville and NJIT, respectively, but returned to its giveaway form against the Flames.
Liberty scored 18 points off 12 FGCU turnovers in the first half to build a 33-14 lead.
The plethora of turnovers allowed the Flames to shoot a staggering 14 of 23 (61%) from the field and systematically wear down the Eagles over the opening 20 minutes.
FGCU never got into an offensive rhythm by shooting 6 of 17 and missing all seven of its 3-point attempts in the first half.
“I thought we were more aggressive than them the first couple of minutes,” Fly said. “They punched us and we kind of staggered instead of punching right back, which is what we’ve been doing.”
Jalen Warren led FGCU with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. His free throws with 14:13 left in the first half cut the Eagles’ deficit to 9-8, but Liberty closed the half on a 24-6 run to seize command.
The Eagles shot 3 of 11 from the field and committed 10 turnovers over the final 14 minutes of the opening half as Liberty used the early momentum to roll to its program-record 17th consecutive home victory.
“I thought our guys were really hard to play against defensively,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Florida Gulf Coast is a really good offensive team. Those guards are terrific at both driving and shooting, so they present a really tough matchup.
“I just thought we did a really good job of making it tough and trying to stay in our lane.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
