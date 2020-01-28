Every player on the Liberty men’s and women’s basketball roster grew up watching Kobe Bryant in his prime donning either No. 8 or 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Many of them modeled their games after the legendary guard. They mimicked his work ethic and dedication to his craft. His winning and competitive mentality is on display each time the teams step onto the Vines Center hardwood.
To some, Bryant was more than an inspiration on the court. He was a hero. A motivator.
Bryant’s play defined their generation — similar to that of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Julius Irving and Bob Cousy for the generations before — and it is a significant reason many of them were shocked to hear the news Sunday that Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.
“It was kind of heartbreaking for me because that’s kind of one of the guys I grew up watching as I transitioned to my latter basketball years,” redshirt senior Caleb Homesley said. “I think it’s different. I was actually talking to my dad [Darren] and I kind of said this is the first big celebrity or someone that you look up to to pass away. For me, it was heartbreaking for sure.”
Homesley and many others echoed those sentiments Tuesday during the men’s basketball team’s first media availability since Sunday.
“He was just a winner, a competitor,” Homesley said. “You could see that with anything he did; it didn’t matter if it was basketball. With his family, he wanted to be the best family man he could be, and I think that’s something people should also look at is his family life. It wasn’t just basketball. It was how he lived off the court.”
Women’s basketball redshirt junior Emily Lytle shared a similar reaction when she first heard the news Sunday. “My reaction was this isn’t real,” she said. “This is a joke, it’s a sick joke that the world is doing to get publicity. I just couldn’t believe it.”
Lytle, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, was born into a family of Lakers fans with her father, Quinton, leading the way.
They watched most every game of Bryant’s career from its beginning 1996 to its conclusion in 2016. Bryant led the Lakers to NBA championships in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010, and he retired as the third-leading scorer in NBA history.
LeBron James, who currently plays for the Lakers after previously spending time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list Saturday evening, mere hours before Bryant’s death.
“He definitely had an impact on me,” Lytle said. “The first year I got here [in 2017 as a transfer from Little Rock], I had a goal to make 10,000 3s [in practice and games combined], and my motivation was just watching Kobe, watching his videos every day, encouragement and motivation and getting a feel of his mentality. It was crazy.”
Bryant served as a hero to men’s basketball sophomore guard Darius McGhee. McGhee grew up in Roxboro, North Carolina, and cheered for the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics defeated the Lakers in six games to win the 2008 NBA title, but Bryant and the Lakers rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the 2011 NBA Finals to win their 16th NBA title.
“I also appreciated how talented he was,” McGhee said. “You could just see in each of his movements how he never looked out of rhythm. You could just see it was a testament of his work ethic and everything that he stood for.
“Me growing up, I tried to take a little bit from every player that I kind of watched and who was great at their time. Kobe, it was just his relentlessness and how he wanted to master everything. His mentality was if I’m the best, no one can stop me. That transformed a lot for me coming up because I didn’t feel like I was the best coming out of high school or in middle school, elementary school, but I knew once I got on the floor, I was going to do all I could to help the team win.”
A heated debate has circled among NBA fans in recent years whether Bryant or James will be remembered as the better player, and Liberty redshirt senior forward Myo Baxter-Bell continues to side with James.
Both Baxter-Bell (Cincinnati) and James (Akron) are from Ohio, but Baxter-Bell realized that each time he watched Bryant, he was watching history being made.
“[He’s] definitely somebody that I grew up watching and saying that’s one of the best players to ever play this game,” Baxter-Bell said. “Just watching his competitive nature and how he changed the game of basketball and how the effect he still has on the game today.”
Bryant was one of nine killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board. Others on board included baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.
“That’s what hit me the most, just knowing that he won’t be able to be there for his wife and the rest of his family,” said redshirt senior forward Scottie James, who has been married to his wife Delaney for eight months. “God’s got a plan, He’ll help them out, help them get through this, and prayers for everyone involved.”
The news of Bryant's death hit hard for men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay, whose daughter Ellie was in Los Angeles over the weekend helping with the Grammy’s as part of her job with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“My daughter actually broke the news. She was out in LA with her job kind of covering the Grammy’s and she sent me a text that said he had passed away,” McKay said. “My initial reaction is that I’m sure that’s not what happened. Then when I heard his daughter was on the plane and the coach and his wife and their daughter. I have a very close relationship with Ellie, my daughter, and I can’t imagine. It would be hard. … I don’t have words to tell you how I was feeling or how I would feel if that scenario was true in my life.”
