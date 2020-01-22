Liberty, the defending ASUN Conference baseball tournament champion, was the preseason pick to win the conference this season in a vote by the nine coaches.
The Flames received five first-place votes and 75 total points to finish ahead of second-place Florida Gulf Coast’s four first-place votes and 71 total points.
Liberty had four players selected to the all-conference preseason team, led by the only unanimous selection in second baseman Will Wagner.
Right-handed pitchers Noah Skirrow and Garret Price and outfielder Gray Betts were also all-conference selections.
Stetson at No. 3, followed by Jacksonville, North Florida, Lipscomb, Kennesaw State, NJIT and North Alabama, rounded out the preseason poll.
Kennesaw State’s Terence Norman was voted the preseason player of the year, Stetson’s Daniel Paret is the preseason pitcher of the year, and Jacksonville’s Dakota Julylia is the preseason defensive player of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.