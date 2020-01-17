The relationship between Ritchie McKay and Lennie Acuff gradually developed over the years when their paths converged on the recruiting trail. The two reconnected three years ago at an AAU tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where McKay was eyeing his next players at Liberty and Acuff was finding diamonds in the rough to attend Division II Alabama-Huntsville.
The reconnection paid dividends for McKay not long later when he called Acuff regarding an opening on his staff. Vic Sfera, who was part of McKay’s original staff for the 2015-16 campaign, left to take a position on Ron Sanchez’s staff at UNC Charlotte after the 2017-18 season, and McKay wanted to see if Acuff had a coach ready to make the jump from the Division II ranks.
Acuff didn’t need long to come up with a name: Derek Johnston.
Johnston has helped elevate Liberty’s offense since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, and he will be on the opposite side of the court from his mentor, Acuff, when the Flames host Lipscomb at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vines Center.
Johnston played for Acuff at Alabama-Huntsville from 2006 through 2010 and returned in 2014 to serve on his staff before joining McKay at Liberty.
“I told Ritchie I’ve got the perfect guy,” Acuff said Friday when recalling the phone conversation with McKay. “[Johnston] was a great fit from a faith standpoint and a character standpoint for Liberty and what their school stands for, and based upon the job description that Ritchie gave me on what he was looking for, I thought there’s no way he could have found anybody better.
“My interactions with Ritchie in the last two years since Derek has been up here, it seems like it’s gone really well. Derek has really enjoyed his time here, loves Liberty and loves working for Ritchie. That makes you feel good. I’m real thankful Ritchie gave him the opportunity, and I’m excited and proud of Derek for how well he’s done.”
Johnston heads LU’s recruiting efforts and assists with the offensive preparation. He has integrated some of the schemes used during his time under Acuff at UAH into what Liberty runs in its sets, and the results have come almost immediately.
LU (18-1, 4-0 ASUN) is among the nation’s most efficient offenses. It is averaging 71.9 points, shooting 48.4% from the field and boasts a 37.3 3-point shooting percentage since Johnston’s arrival.
LU’s scoring average has jumped more than four points from 67.5 and it is shooting nearly three percentage points better (44.9) compared to McKay’s first three seasons back on campus.
“That’s been one of the best hires of my career,” McKay said of Johnston. “I do see some of the concepts that we had at Huntsville, but they do it in their own way,” Acuff said. “I would like to think Derek sure has helped. Obviously, Ritchie is the head coach, and his stamp is all over that program.”
Johnston played for Acuff from the 2006-07 season to the 2009-10 campaign. He arrived at UAH as a walk-on and graduated as a scholarship player and he helped the Chargers reach the NCAA Division II Tournament as a senior.
Johnston returned to Huntsville and joined Acuff’s staff as an assistant before the 2014-15 season and the Chargers reached a pair of NCAA Tournaments during his time on staff.
“Once he decided he wanted to go into coaching, I just knew he would be a star,” Acuff said.
Acuff is in his first season at Lipscomb after a stellar 22-season run at UAH. He compiled a 437-214 record with eight NCAA Tournament appearances.
His first task with the Bisons (7-11, 2-3) was to rebuild a program that lost more than 7,000 points to graduation and transfers in Garrison Mathews, Rob Marberry, Eli Pepper and Kenny Cooper. Acuff was up to the challenge with a strong post player in Ahsan Asadullah and returning guards Andrew Fleming and Michael Buckland.
However, guards Jake Wolfe and Alex Jones suffered season-ending injuries early in the campaign, which has forced Acuff to have six freshmen available to play each game.
The Bisons have lost three of four games — the lone victory against one-win Kennesaw State. Acuff said their 75-57 loss Thursday at NJIT was the first time he’s been disappointed with the effort.
“We’ve got some shortcomings obviously, but we just have to keep working and try to get better,” he said.
Reach Damien Sordelett at (434) 385-5550.
