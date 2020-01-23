Liberty and Appalachian State met nine times when both programs were members of the Football Championship Subdivision, and then a 10th time when the Mountaineers were transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Liberty, now a full-fledged member of the top-tier subdivision, is renewing the series against a regional rival.
The programs announced a two-game series for 2024 and 2025 on Thursday. The Flames will travel to Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, for a Sept. 28, 2024 matchup, and then host the Mountaineers at Williams Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025.
The Flames won the most recent meeting in 2014 by outlasting the Mountaineers in overtime, 55-48. Darrin Peterson caught the go-ahead touchdown pass and Jacob Hagen’s interception in the end zone sealed the triumph.
App State leads the series 7-3 with a 5-3 mark at home and 2-0 record in Lynchburg.
Liberty has seven games scheduled for 2024 and five of those matchups are scheduled on the road against Eastern Michigan (Sept. 14), Ball State (Sept. 21), North Carolina (Oct. 19) and UMass (Nov. 16).
The two home games are against Coastal Carolina (Aug. 31) and Marshall (Oct. 5).
The Flames have nine games on the 2025 schedule, and the matchup against App State is the sixth at home. Wake Forest (Aug. 30), Western Kentucky (Sept. 6), Ball State (Sept. 13), Miami (Ohio) (Sept. 27) and UMass (Nov. 1) visit Williams Stadium.
The road games are against Army (Sept. 20), Georgia Southern (Oct. 4) and Duke (Nov. 22).
